Tammy Hembrow Leaves Little To The Imagination In White Lingerie In Sizzling New Selfie

Tammy Hembrow gave her fans something to talk about this week when she shared a sizzling new selfie to her Instagram page.

The snap went live on her feed on Monday, November 25, and was an instant hit with her 10.1 million followers. The photo was taken mirror-selfie style, and saw the Australian bombshell standing in her bathroom with her cellphone in her perfectly manicured hand. She was staring intently at its screen to capture the perfect angle of her jaw-dropping physique, which was left very much on display in a set of white lingerie that left very little to the imagination.

The Instagram model looked smoking hot in a coordinated bra and panties set from Lounge Underwear that did nothing but favors for her curvaceous figure. The look included a white bra made of a ribbed material for a bit of texture. and boasted an underwire, push-up style that offered her audience an display that proved impossible to ignore. Far more than an eyeful of cleavage was exposed in the skimpy top – but that was just the beginning of the babe’s NSFW selfie.

On her lower half, Tammy sported a pair of matching white panties that upped the ante of her look even more. The skimpy number featured a daringly high-cut design that left her toned legs well within eyesight, as well as the delicate dragon tattoo that was etched on her upper thigh. Its cheeky style also revealed a teasing glimpse of the stunner’s peachy derriere, which she often reminds her fans is 100% natural. Meanwhile, the undergarment thick logo waistband was of a curved design that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs.

Tammy left her look simple, opting not to add any accessories so her chiseled body and lingerie could take center stage. She wore her signature platinum locks up in a messy top knot that sat high up on her head, keeping her long locks from covering anything up. She also opted for a simple makeup look that included a light pink lip, dusting of highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that allowed her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for Tammy’s latest social media upload. The Instagram update has earned more than 226,000 likes after just four hours of going live — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to leave compliments for the Aussie beauty’s eye-popping display.

“Body of a goddess,” one person wrote.

Another said that Tammy was “goals.”

“You’re forever absolutely stunning @tammyhembrow,” commented a third, who also called Tammy a “queen.”

When she’s not touting brands like Lounge Underwear, Tammy often flaunts her killer curves in pieces from her own Saski Collection clothing line. Just last week, the social media sensation sported a set of skintight workout gear from her brand that clung to her sculpted body in all of the right ways as she stretched in front of the camera. This look also proved popular with her fans, earning more than 171,000 likes since going live to her feed.