Candice Swanepoel Lays On A Bed In The Tiniest String Bikini In New Photo

Candice is urging fans to stay in bed with her latest bikini photo.

Candice Swanepoel proudly revealed her bikini body once again in a sizzling new photo. The gorgeous Victoria’s Secret Angel struck another very sultry pose in a snap shared to her Instagram account. She showed off her modeling skills while she laid on a bed in a pretty skimpy two-piece from her own line of swimwear, Tropic of C.

In the black-and-white upload, Candice could be seen as she lay on her front in her barely-there bikini look. She posed with her head resting on her left hand and her knees bent to show off her bare feet.

The flawless mom of two had her signature long blonde hair down and wavy as it flowed down past her shoulders with a severe side part. She shot a very sultry look towards the camera during the professional bedroom shoot and pouted her lips slightly as she gazed directly into the lens.

Candice didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination when it came to the swimwear she was modeling, as her tiny string bikini flashed a pretty serious amount of skin.

The plunging top only barely covered her chest as the material bunched up with the string wrapped around her torso. She paired the string triangle look with a pair of matching thong bottoms that gave the world a glimpse at her toned booty.

Her long legs were completely bare and on full display, while she appeared to keep her accessories to a minimum. The supermodel took things a little heavier on the eyes, as she rocked heavy black eyeliner to show off her piercing eyes.

The star was modeling the look from behind a sheer curtain that surrounded the bed as she posed on her front on the white sheets. In the caption, she jokingly urged her 13.8 million followers to stay in bed.

And it seems as though fans most definitely appreciated the stunning photo and Candice’s lazy day message. The bikini snap has received more than 176,000 likes since she first posted it to her account as well as more than 570 comments.

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” one fan said. Another added, “What a wonderful female… sexy, seductive, classy, style, elegance, beautiful.”

A third comment read, “Wooooooooooooow.”

Others simply left fire and heart emoji on the post to show their appreciation.

The latest look at Candice’s seriously impressive bikini body followed a look at the Angel in another two-piece in other photos shared to social media last week. There, she posed for the camera in a skimpy strapless swim look that was also taken from her Tropic of C line.

Prior to that, she left very little to the imagination in a hot pink bikini.