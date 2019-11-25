‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of December 2: Thomas Manipulates Hope At Work

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 2 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has not changed one bit. Despite escaping death twice, the designer has not changed his manipulative ways. He still wants to control those around him for his own benefit. And once again, it seems as if he will get his own way.

After Thomas outed Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) for doing the same thing that she accused him of doing, she no longer has a say in his comings and goings at the office. It seems as if Thomas is back on track in his plans to become CEO of Forrester Creations, as he previously told Zoe. Thomas doesn’t believe that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is the right person for the job because she doesn’t have the creative flair that he does, and he believes that he would do a better job. Thomas will inch his way to the top with a well-constructed plan.

Thomas will return to Forrester Creations with a goal in mind. He still wants Hope and now he can also push his agenda at their workplace since she still feels guilty about her past actions. The soap opera spoilers indicate that Thomas will slyly use her feelings of remorse against her while they are at the fashion house.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will be determined to have Hope work with him on a project at Forrester Creations. Since she heads Hope For The Future, he may insist on being the designer for her new line. Hope, torn by guilt, may feel as if she doesn’t have a choice and may agree to Thomas’ suggestion. However, she still very much feels threatened by Thomas because of his obsession with her.

Loading...

Thomas knows that he has the upper hand and will use it to his advantage. Not only does he want to rise to the top of the establishment, but he also wants to do it with Hope by his side. He already proved to Hope that he would do anything for her by giving her joint custody of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), and now he will expect Hope to do the same.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope will feel uncomfortable with the situation at work and turn to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) for help. However, Liam won’t be in a position to directly protect Hope from Thomas since he is back at work at Spencer Publications.