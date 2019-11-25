Abby Dowse Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Close-Up Selfie

Abby Dowse gave her followers an eyeful of cleavage in her latest Instagram update, which was a close-up selfie in which she wore a skimpy pair of underwear.

The blond bombshell appeared to be outside — possible on a deck — as part of the shadow of a deck rail could be seen on a wall behind her. The bright light also made it seem as though she was outside.

The photo captured Abby’s body from the neck down and from the top of her thigh up, giving her fans an incredible view. She wore a pale pink bra and matching pair of panties. The bra featured a wide, plunging neckline that exposed plenty of her cleavage, coming dangerously close to revealing her nipples. The panties had a high cut and and a thick elastic waistband, calling attention to the beauty’s slender waist and the curve of her hip.The color of the set also highlighted the model’s smooth, bronze skin, which glowed in the light.

Abby paired her sexy undies with a white robe that featured crochet details and a short fringe along the bottom. The number was open in the front and slid off of one shoulder. She accessorized the casual look with layered necklaces, a bracelet and a couple of rings.

The stunner posed with on hand on her thigh while her other arm was taking the photo from above, giving her fans the best angle possible of her torso. A small bit of her hair could be seen falling over one shoulder.

In the caption, Abby plugged Lounge underwear, a company for which she often models.

Many of her female followers said that they loved the set. Many of her male followers were in awe of the body that was in the underwear.

“I’ve died and gone to heaven absolutely gorgeous,” one follower joked.

“Oml that golden tan is even more beautiful than Gold Coast itself,” quipped a second follower.

“Always pretty in any colour!” a third admirer wrote.

“You are so incredibly exquisite,” said a fourth follower.

Abby seems to know what her 1.6 million followers like to see, which appears to be anything that shows some skin. It doesn’t hurt that she likes to show off her fabulous figure a variety of outfits. Most of her looks are revealing, like the high-cut latex bodysuit she wore in October. Her fans can always count on her looking sexy in whatever she decides to put on her body.