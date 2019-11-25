Toni Braxton Wows In Sheer White Garment For Powerful American Music Awards Performance

R&B legend Toni Braxton turned up to the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California last night and took to the stage in a beautiful white sheer garment while belting out her powerful ballads.

The “Another Sad Love Song” hitmaker shared a couple of shots of herself to her Instagram account from the event, and it seems she had a great night.

In her first upload, Braxton is sitting on a sofa with her legs crossed, shoes off, head rolled back, and hand placed to her head. She appeared to be backstage after her performance as she referenced her own lyrics from her legendary single “Unbreak My Heart” in her caption. Instead of “Un-cry these tears,” Toni wrote “Un-cry these feet.” The stunning garment had lots of white detailing on it and a long train that was completely see-through.

In another upload, Braxton posted a shot of her on stage where she looked super-fierce with one hand on her hip. She owned her signature short hair and sang with a stand that her name written on it. The strapless dress was paired with sheer white poofy sleeves that made the “He Wasn’t Man Enough” chart-topper look very elegant.

Toni teased fans last week on Twitter about her performance by telling them she would be performing two of her biggest hits, “Breathe Again” and “Unbreak My Heart.”

Fans took to the same platform to express their thoughts on her performance, which seemed to have gone down well with them.

“Thank you for the best performance of the night,” one user wrote.

“My Queen Toni you was truly amazing tonight on the AMA and I love the way you ended the song, you are truly a diva and living legend,” another shared.

“Outstanding as always, absolutely elegant and beautiful. Number one fan #longasilive,” a third remarked.

“Legend!! Queen!! You did that! Showed them what a performance is!! Whatever’s next, can’t wait!” a fourth fan tweeted.

Billboard News described the performance as “enchanting” and stated that she’s still got it over two decades later.

Braxton has been open about her struggle with lupus and once claimed she would never perform again.

Fortunately, Toni continued to release new music and embark on tours since that statement and has not let the illness defeat her.

Ahead of the AMAs, she stated that she was excited to see another singer with the same illness take to the stage. “Look at Her Now” entertainer Selena Gomez also suffers from lupus and opened the ceremony with her latest chart-topping single, “Lose You to Love Me.” It was her first live TV performance in two years.