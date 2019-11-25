Why Carrie Underwood Broke Down In Tears At 2019 American Music Awards

Some fans think Carrie may have been throwing some shade in her acceptance speech.

Carrie Underwood was visibly emotional at the 2019 American Music Awards last night (November 24) as she took home awards for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for her 2018 release, Cry Pretty. The mom of two broke down in tears as she accepted the latter award, and was also told she’d won the former while on stage. She cried as she addressed the audience and reflected on the past year of her life while she even had some fans speculating that she may have been throwing some shade at the CMA Awards.

Per The Daily Mail, Carrie began by thanking God as she told the world, “We all have gifts and hopefully we use them to make the world a better [place].”

The star – who stunned in a floor-length purple sequin gown with a seriously high-slit that stretched all the way up to her right thigh – then went on to thank her longtime manager Ann Edelblute, which is when the tears started to fall.

“I’m going to cry now. It’s been such a wonderful year,” Carrie said, as her voice cracked with emotion while she opened up about the past 12 months. She then gave a special shout out to the award show itself.

She said, “I want to thank the AMAs for making this award show fan voted because they’re the ones that matter and the ones that count.”

Many fans speculated that some of Carrie’s tears and her very clear message may have come because of the disappointment she felt at the 2019 CMA Awards earlier this month. There, she went home empty-handed, despite co-hosting the show and being nominated for three awards.

A number of fans who watched the AMAs live across the coast noticed the mom of two’s message for the award show and suggested she could have been taking a sly and subtle dig at the CMAs. Notably, CMA members vote and have the final say on who wins a CMA Award, while fans across the globe are allowed to vote for the AMAs.

At the CMAs, the “Southbound” singer was thought to be a shoe in to win the most prestigious award of the night, Entertainer of the Year, though that went to Garth Brooks on the night. The awards were largely slammed for the decision, while some fans even speculated that Carrie may have been crying following the snub.

Garth even spoke about his win following the ceremony and admitted that he thought his fellow country star “deserved” to win.

But while some of her emotion may have stemmed from her still raw CMAs loss, there’s no doubting that Carrie tears likely also came from her love for her family, which expanded back in January.

The country superstar gave her husband Mike Fisher and their 10-month-old and 4-year-old sons Jacob and Isaiah a sweet shout out during her acceptance speech.

“My list of things I’m thankful for is too vast,” she said as she thanked her family.

“We had a baby earlier this year, which is crazy to think about all of the things that we’ve done and thinking about starting off this year pregnant and having a baby and all of the places that he’s already seen. I’m thankful for health and we’ve had safety along all of our travels…”

Carrie then added, “Thank you Mike, Isaiah, Jacob, my boys… You are my whole world, I love you so much. Mommy loves you.”