Jenna Dewan Denies Trash-Talking About Camila Cabello During American Music Awards

Jenna Dewan has denied she was trash-talking about Camila Cabello during the singer’s duet of the song “Senorita” alongside her boyfriend Shawn Mendes at the American Music Awards. Dewan appeared to be mouthing the words “she’s always extra” to her friend, stylist Brad Goreski, as the two were caught on camera watching the performance.

In the quick clip, Dewan appeared to be rolling her eyes, reportedly in reference to Cabello.

People Magazine reported on both the viral moment and Dewan’s response after Cabello and Mendes’ performance aired, which the actress made in a statement on Instagram stories at the conclusion of the show.

“I’m getting a lot of text messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila. No! I love her, I love her so much. I’m such a big fan of hers,” Dewan said in a video taken alongside Goreski posted to the social media site. “I don’t understand what that’s about but no, I love her, love her, love her.”

“That’s my favorite song!” the dancer and actress added, tagging both singers in her Instagram story. “We love @camila_cabello @shandmendes.”

Dewan was present at the awards show to introduce a performance by Halsey alongside model Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The actress, who is expecting a child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, appeared to be enjoying herself throughout the big night for music performers and viewers, who were treated to a fun mix of both contemporary and past hits by musicians such as Taylor Swift, Toni Braxton, Christina Aguilera, Lizzo, Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Green Day, Billie Eilish, and Shania Twain, to name a few.

Throughout the show, Dewan shared clips of some of her favorite performances of the evening to her Instagram story, appearing to have a great time at the event.

Some social media users didn’t agree with Twitter claims that Dewan was dismissing the romantically involved singers. Rather, they believed Dewan was saying of Cabello, “She sounds good.”

But some fans were not buying the former World of Dance host’s explanation of the viral comment.

Fans of the popular singers dismissed Dewan’s comments, preferring to focus on Cabello and Mendes’ steamy performance. The real-life couple would score their first American Music Award together in the Collaboration of the Year category for “Senorita.”

Cabello, 22, and Mendes, 21, brought the house down with a sizzling performance of the tune.

There was no denying the chemistry between the couple as Cabello called Mendes over for a passionate embrace at the conclusion of their duet. The singer’s heads came together for what fans believed would be a passionate kiss, but no such sweet moment occurred.

The couple would later thank one another on social media after their win.