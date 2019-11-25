Selena Gomez Fans Defend Her American Music Awards Opener As She Performs On Live TV For First Time In 2 Years

The superstar singer got mixed reviews for her return to the stage at the 2019 AMAs.

Selena Gomez kicked off the 2019 American Music Awards with two new songs from her upcoming studio album. But viewers had a mixed reaction following the 27-years-old singer’s return to the live TV stage for the first time in two years.

Selena opened the 2019 AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with an emotional rendition of her ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” a song thought to be inspired by her breakup with longtime love Justin Bieber. She then switched outfits to perform the dance tune “Look At Her Now.”

While diehard Selenators praised the performance, not everyone was a fan. On social media, some commenters felt Selena’s singing was off-key and said she would have been better off lip-synching. Others criticized her stage outfit.

In the comments section to a tweet from the official AMA Twitter account, viewers didn’t hold back when asked to retweet the post if they’re still not over Selena’s performance.

“I’m not over it for a lot of reasons… ” one person wrote.

“It was over before it started. Is she still looking for the key?” another added.

“I’m not over the underwear line. SMH. Selena, I love you, the performance was so brave, your body banging. Fire that stylist,” a third commenter wrote.

But Selena’s fans quickly came to her defense. Some pointed to the star’s health problems with lupus and her history with anxiety attacks — two obstacles she has been very vocal about — as well as the fact that she was performing a song that was inspired by her difficulties over the past two years.

“She was clearly nervous,” one fan wrote. “She had health troubles. Also she has anxiety. She overcame all that. First televised performance in two years. An emotional song for her. If you didn’t like it that’s ok. But at least respect people’s work.”

Other fans told Selena they were proud of her, as can be seen by the Twitter reaction below.

through all the nerves and anxieties- you keep on shining. we are so incredibly proud of you sel. love you forever???????? @selenagomez — sophie; SELENA SAW MY FACE (@selenasvlog) November 25, 2019

sel your were the https://t.co/gu7ILQ7Sx9 all brought tears to are eyes were all so proud of you don’t listen to haters @selenagomez #AMAs2019 — ???????? (@louicollias) November 25, 2019

Loading...

.@selenagomez you did amazing and I couldn’t be more proud of you and your continued strength. The fact you have come so far while battling health and personal struggles leaves me in awe and I love you so much. Thank you for being a light and making us fans feel less alone. — David LeCours II (@DDLECOURS) November 25, 2019

Selena Gomez previously performed at the AMAs in 2014 with her song “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” in 2015 with “Same Old Love,” and in 2017 with “Wolves,” according to TV Line. Following her long break from recording, Selena was not nominated for an American Music Award this year, but in 2016 she won the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist.

Selena was spotted in four different outfits during her return to the American Music Awards in 2019. As The Inquisitr previously shared, the “Come and Get It Singer” wowed on the red carpet in a neon green Versace mini dress before changing into her stage outfits.