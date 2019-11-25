Eva Longoria, 44, Flaunts Sculpted Legs In Little Black Dress At Talk Of The Town Gala

Eva Longoria hit the red carpet this weekend for the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies’ annual Talk of the Town gala, and she looked nothing short of stunning, as usual.

On Sunday, November 24, the 44-year-old took to her Instagram to share a photo from her big night out that drove her 7.4 million followers absolutely wild.

The snap saw the Desperate Housewives alum on the red carpet, where she paused to pose for the sea of paparazzi in front of her. Eva looked smoking hot for the event in a little black dress by Vitor Zerbinato that did nothing but favors for her killer curves, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The actress’s gown was of a shiny satin material and curve-hugging silhouette that showcased her incredible hourglass shape in all of the right ways. It also boasted a strapless design that exposed a teasing glimpse of cleavage. A flirty ruffle detail fell along the bust of the dress as well, drawing even more attention to her bare decolletage – though it hardly seemed to need any help earning recognition.

Eva’s ensemble for the gala was also of a daringly short length that was sure to get even more pulses racing. The garment fell just to the middle of the Grand Hotel star’s thighs, showcasing her sculpted legs as the cameras snapped away. The dress also featured a floor-length train on the back, giving it a dramatic element that upped the ante of her look even more.

The babe completed her look with a pair of strappy black heels from Saint Laurent that accentuated her chiseled calves, and added a set of stud earrings for a little bit of bling. Eva wore her dark tresses back in a sleek, low ponytail, keeping them from falling in front of her face and covering up her stunning makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the actress were far from shy about showing some love for her Instagram upload from the event. As of this writing, the post has earned over 42,000 likes after nine hours of going live to the platform, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section, where many left compliments for Eva’s latest jaw-dropping red carpet look.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Such a fine woman,” said another.

A third fan simply wrote “legs,” followed by a slew of drooling-face emoji.

Eva often stuns her fans with her incredible red carpet looks. Another favorite was her ensemble from the amfAR Gala earlier this year, where she rocked a floor-length, golden yellow dress that boasted a sexy cutout right in the middle of her bust. The outfit proved to be popular with her Instagram followers, who showered photos from the event with over 200,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments.