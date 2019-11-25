Alan Bersten Posts ‘Proud’ Message For Hannah Brown On Day Of ‘DWTS’ Finale

Alan Bersten shared a sweet new message for his Dancing With The Stars partner, Hannah Brown, on Instagram today. Today is notably the day of the finale, as the pair will hit the dance floor with hopes of winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

The photo that pro-dancer Alan chose showed the duo posing on the ground. Hannah wore a white sports bra and tight navy leggings, while her neon yellow sneakers popped in the shot. Alan wore a black t-shirt with a low, relaxed neckline and navy blue pants. He opted for black Adidas sneakers. The former Bachelorette star was seen smiling with her lips closed, as she slung her left arm over Alan’s shoulders. Alan smiled too, with his lips closed, as she rested his left arm on his knees. He wore a couple of bracelets, which gleamed in the light.

Hannah also wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. It was hard to see if she wore any makeup. But considering that she may have been getting ready to practice, or just wrapped up practice when the shot was taken, it’s likely she kept things minimal.

The photo was taken in a room at night, as the duo were illuminated while sitting on the wooden floor. Behind them was darkness, however, and windows that lit up with orange light.

Fans had plenty of nice messages for the pair in the comments section.

“So proud of you guys. You both truly deserve the MBT so much,” raved a follower.

“Huge fan – you got this Hannah – pretend it’s a crown you want – which you do!!!!” exclaimed an admirer, referring to her pageant days.

Loading...

“So proud of you two #teamalanbamahannah forever! let’s go get that mirrorball tomorrow!” wrote a fan.

“Next photo can be of you guys winning the mirror ball trophy or maybe kissing plz lol,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

The pair have been dealing with a large number of rumors about a potential romantic relationship. Both have denied the claims again and again, but it’s clearly not stopping the fans from hoping.

And in addition, Alan posted another photo of him and Hannah several days ago, as the reality TV star showed off her figure in a form-fitting blue dress. They were seen posing indoors at what looked like a banquet hall. Hannah’s dress featured a sweetheart neckline and 3/4-length sleeves, along with a skirt that reached her knees. She smiled widely while Alan posed alongside her.