‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Ashley Returns To Celebrate

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of November 25 and beyond bring several familiar faces back to Genoa City as the holiday season begins.

Eileen Davidson brings Ashley Abbott back home for Thanksgiving, according to Soap Opera Digest. She’s there when Jack (Peter Bergman) reads his and Traci’s (Beth Maitland) book about the Abbott family history. The extra special episode celebrates Peter Bergman’s 30th anniversary portraying Jack Abbott on the show. During his look back at his life, Jack realizes that he’s never treated Ashley like the successful and grown woman that she is since he had to take care of her so much after Dina (Marla Adam) left them when they were children, The Inquisitr previously reported.

It’s unclear how long Ashley will be back in town, but she’s visited several times recently. Even earlier this month, she showed up and talked to her new nephew Theo (Tyler Johnson). During that visit, Ashley and Theo connected over their feelings of being outsiders. She offered Theo a job in Paris, and Theo told Ashley he would work for her at My Beauty. However, when Jack found out, he managed to get Theo to agree to stay in Genoa City and work at Jabot.

Meanwhile, Alyvia Alyn Lind brings Faith Newman home from boarding school, but she doesn’t make it home in time to help her mother Sharon (Sharon Case) serve Thanksgiving dinner at Crimson Lights. Instead, SheKnows Soaps reported that Faith returns to the storyline on December 20 just in time for Christmas celebrations. No doubt, she will see her mother, her dad, Nick (Joshua Morrow), and her grandparents Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Knowing Faith, she will probably have something to say to Victor since he let her believe that he had died this fall. Right now, fans of the actress can watch Lind in the Netflix series Daybreak.

Finally, CBS Soaps In Depth revealed that Zach Tinker is back on set filming scenes as Fenmore Baldwin. He appears in social media posts with Tracey Bregman and Christian LeBlanc, who portray Fen’s on-screen parents Lauren and Michael Baldwin. Lauren recently reported that she helped Fen check into rehab after Michael told her that Fen had fallen into drugs while on tour. Adam (Mark Grossman) used pictures of Fen to blackmail Michael shortly after Adam returned to Genoa City. Lauren vowed to take down Adam, and so did Michael, but so far, they haven’t done much to the younger Newman son. It’s unclear when Fen’s first airdate will be.

Finally, Daniel Goddard’s time as Cane Ashby appears to be ending soon with only a few more episodes featuring Cane remaining. SOD reported that the rumor is, he’s headed to Y&R‘s sister soap, The Bold and the Beautiful.