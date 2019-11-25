Josie Canseco Looks Smoking Hot As A Sexy Kitty While Dancing By The Pool In New Video

Josie Canseco left her 539,000 Instagram followers drooling this weekend over the latest addition to her feed.

On Saturday, November 23, the Victoria’s Secret model dazzled her fans with an eye-popping video that was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing. The clip was shot in black-and-white, and saw the 23-year-old dancing on the deck of a large, outdoor pool. The video appeared to be a throwback to Josie’s Halloween festivities, as she was dressed up in a sexy kitty costume that left very little to the imagination.

The blond bombshell looked smoking hot as she spun around and shook her booty for the camera in her itty-bitity costume that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. Josie wore a black lingerie dress made of a skintight leather fabric that hugged her curves in all of the right ways to define her hourglass figure. It boasted an underwire style and lace cups that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, making for an NSFW showing of skin that her followers hardly seemed bothered by.

Josie’s dress also boasted a daringly short length that upped the ante of the look even more. The number fell just barely to the tops of her thighs, and even flashed a look at her cheeky panties and peachy derriere when she had her backside to the camera before dropping it low to the ground. She also sported a garter adorned with black bows that were clipped on to a pair of thigh-high black boots, as well as a pair of fingerless black gloves.

The stunner added a choker necklace to her look that had a small pendant right in the middle to look like a collar, and wore a pair of cat ears on top of her head. She completed the look with a full face of makeup that included a black lip stick, dramatic winged eyeliner, and thick coat of mascara, and drew whiskers on her cheeks to finish off her Halloween transformation.

Fans were quick to show some love for Josie’s steamy throwback video. As of this writing, the post has been viewed over 134,000 times, and has racked up over 32,000 likes in just a little over 24 hours of going live to her page. Hundreds took to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the model in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Soo perfect,” one person wrote.

“Unreal!!!” said another.

“Love this sooo sexy I need a cold shower,” commented a third.

Josie has never been shy about showing off her physique on social media. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her flaunting her killer curves in a skimpy white bikini while eating berries by the pool. This look also proved to be popular with her fans, earning over 27,000 likes since going live on her feed.