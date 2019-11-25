Dua Lipa Stuns In Strappy Bodysuit At The American Music Awards

Dua Lipa shared a brand new Instagram update today, as she showed off her look from her American Music Awards performance. The photo on the social media page was in black-and-white so it was hard to discern the color of her bodysuit, but it was actually a hot red number. The bodysuit featured many belted straps, which intertwined around her chest and midriff for an elaborate look. The straps all featured hardware for the buckles and straps. It had a high cut at the bottom too, as the singer completed the look with a pair of dark, black tights.

The photo from her Instagram page showed her looking quite calm, as the photo was taken before her high-energy performance. She stood with her legs together and facing the camera, as she pursed her lips slightly for a coy look. She slicked her blond hair back into a high ponytail, and wore eye-catching earrings. Dua was also spotted wearing multiple bracelets and rings, although she did forgo a necklace. The straps were seemingly enough to decorate her chest. She tilted her head slightly to the right, and posed with her hands on the sides of her legs.

Her makeup included dark lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow. Her manicure was also light turquoise and purple. Behind the stunner were couches and a wall decorated with a piece of framed art.

Fans left the singer plenty of compliments in the comments section.

“Looking like an angel,” declared a follower.

“You definitely won the award for the most beautiful woman on earth!” gushed a fan.

“New Lara Croft,” suggested an admirer.

Loading...

“You left me speechless w your performance,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

The singer performed “Don’t Start Now” at the AMAs with plenty of glitz and glamour, as The Rolling Stonenoted that she was accompanied by dancers and used silver balloons. The song recently dropped on Halloween, so it was a great opportunity for fans to see Dua perform it on TV.

In addition, the stunner shared another update where she rocked a bodysuit late last month. She was seen striking dramatic poses using a black chair, as she rocked the light neon yellow outfit. It featured cut-outs on her chest and midriff, as she wore her hair down in a middle part. The song, “Don’t Start Now” played in the background. Towards the end of the clip, Dua was seen mid-laugh as the camera zoomed in on her face.