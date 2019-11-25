Brazilian Bombshell Camila Coelho Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sexy Black-And-White Bikini On The Beach

Camila Coelho brought some serious heat to her Instagram page this weekend with a new set of photos that her 8.5 million followers can’t seem to get enough of.

The sizzling duo of snaps were shared to her page on Sunday, November 24, and saw the Brazilian bombshell enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in Santa Monica, California. Both photos saw the 31-year-old influencer standing on a wooden bridge and basking in the sun, while a gorgeous view of the sand, palm trees, and cloudless blue sky provided a stunning background behind her.

The Instagram sensation is known for her fabulous outfits, and Camila’s look for her day by the water certainly did not disappoint. She looked smoking hot in a minuscule bikini from Lua Lua that left very little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

Camila’s itty-bitty two-piece boasted a black-and-white color block pattern that popped against her perfectly tanned skin. The set included a bandeau-style top that wrapped tight around her chest, and exposed an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its strapless design. A small square of see-through fabric fell right in the middle of her bust, showing off even more of her voluptuous assets that upped the ante of her look even more.

On her lower half, Camila sported a pair of seriously skimpy bikini bottoms that covered only what was necessary, and were arguably even more risque than the top part of her look. The garment featured a daringly high-cut design that left her killer curves and toned legs well within eyesight. Meanwhile, its thin string waistband was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows that, combined with its curved shape, accentuated her flat midsection and sculpted abs in all of the right ways.

As an extra layer, the Instagram model wore a long, white button up over top of her swimwear, though she left it completely unbuttoned and open to reveal her look underneath. She also added a pair of trendy black sunglasses, and carried a floppy straw hat in case she needed any more relief from the golden sun.

Her brunette tresses were worn down and flew messily around in the ocean breeze, and she sported a minimal makeup look that allowed her striking features to shine.

Unsurprisingly, Camila’s double Instagram update was a huge hit with her millions of fans. As of this writing, the post has earned more than 192,000 likes after eight hours of going live to the social media platform, and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the stunner in compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“100% body goals,” one person wrote.

“You are UNREAL,” said another.

Loading...

“You look simply perfect,” commented a third.

Camila often dazzles her followers with her gorgeous ensembles, as well as her incredible figure. Another upload from the model saw her rocking a hot pink set of workout gear that consisted of a tiny sports bra and skintight biker shorts. This look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 113,000 likes since being shared.