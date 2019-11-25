Kenya Moore Reveals That She & Marc Daly Stopped Having Sex During Their ‘Toxic’ Marriage Prior To Separating

Kenya Moore opened up about her relationship with her husband, Marc Daly, on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to Hollywood Life, Moore gave viewers of the show more insight into what was happening behind the scenes of her marriage and eventual separation from Daly. The reality star shared on the show to co-star Kandi Burruss that the couple stopped having sex after she was six or seven months pregnant with their daughter, Brooklyn, 1.

Moore shared with Burruss that the couple’s reason for not consummating their relationship as often was due to the fact that she felt uncomfortable and was having her own issues with her body while she was pregnant. However, the outlet shared that Moore hinted that after Brooklyn was born in November 2018, she and Daly still weren’t having sex. At the time of the show’s taping, it had been about seven months since Brooklyn was born.

Moore didn’t stop at sharing that she and her husband were having an uneventful intimate life. The former Miss USA continued to share with Burruss that the two would get into “heated arguments” with each other that resulted in Daly “crossing a line” with her. In one instance, Moore hinted that Daly called her an insulting name, though she didn’t confirm nor deny if that was true. She did, however, say that she would do anything to protect her daughter, mainly because no one was her advocate when she was younger.

In addition, Moore was also shown getting upset in one scene. At one point, Burruss even referred to the couple’s marriage as “toxic.”

Moore and Daly announced in September that they were separating after two years of marriage. The two tied the knot in 2017 in a private ceremony in St. Lucia. However, just one year after their daughter was born, the couple decided to call their relationship quits due to “unforeseen and ongoing circumstances.”

While the couple is currently separating, Moore revealed that she is still holding on to hope that her marriage will work. The businesswoman shared that she didn’t want to divorce Daly and that they haven’t filed any legal paperwork as of yet.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” Moore related. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.