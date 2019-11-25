Karen Gillan Ramps Up Instagram Activity & Her Followers Are Loving It

The Avengers and Jumanji actress Karen Gillan has really ramped up her activity on social media as of late and her Instagram followers are extremely supportive.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gillan took to her Instagram account just yesterday to share a hilarious video clip of herself and her Jumanji co-stars during a panel. In the video clip, Gillan opened up about acquiring the random skill of using nunchucks during the production of Jumanji: The Next Level.

This hilarious video clip was just one of seven posts Karen has made on her Instagram profile in the past 24 hours.

Her oldest post, from 24 hours ago, featured herself smoldering while dripping wet as she goes for a swim in the pool. Since it hit her profile, the video has been viewed over one million times with over 1,000 of her followers taking the time to leave a comment.

Her other Instagram activity over the past 24 hours, which has been mostly one snapshot or a collection of snapshots, have all accumulated between 200,000 and 600,000 likes as well as anywhere from a couple hundred to nearly 2,000 comments.

Her most recent snap, which has only been on her profile for two hours, has already broken 100,000 likes and accumulated several hundred comments.

Her most recent photo features herself along with her Jumanji co-stars Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and Jack Black sitting on a couch as they enjoy playing a video game together. Each of the actors have a hilarious and unique expression on their face.

Jack has his tongue sticking out of his mouth with his head tilted to the side as he focuses intently on the game. Karen also has an intense expression on her face as she clenches her teeth.

Dwayne is all smiles as he appears to be enjoying game time. Kevin is a bit lacking in the expression department as he looks a little confused while focusing on the game with his chin slightly tilted upwards.

A few of her posts over the past 24 hours appear to be photo shoots in conjunction with the promotion of Jumanji. One photo shoot featured Karen rocking a canary yellow pantsuit.

The ginger actress opted to have the suit jacket unbuttoned as she rocked a white crop top underneath that allowed her to tease a hint of her toned midriff for the camera.

While the topics of conversation varied pretty greatly across Karen’s various updates to her Instagram profile, the overwhelming majority expressed how excited they were to watch the latest Jumanji movie. Those who favored her character in particular noted how much they looked forward to seeing Ruby Roundhouse in action again.