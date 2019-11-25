John Kennedy Accuses Nancy Pelosi Of Using Impeachment As A ‘Political Weapon’

Kennedy also claimed that the Democrats' accusation of 'quid pro quo' between the president and Ukraine is nothing more than a 'red herring.'

Republican Sen. John Kennedy held nothing back concerning his thoughts on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s decision to formally launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the California congresswoman is using the impeachment process as type of “political weapon.”

According to Fox News, during an interview on Fox News’ Fox News Sunday, Kennedy told host Chris Wallace that House Democrats were chasing a “red herring” in trying to determine whether or not U.S. military aide was withheld from Ukraine in exchange for launching an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“Speaker Pelosi is acting in a manner that is insincere, even by the standards of Congress,” Kennedy said. “She is turning impeachment into a routine political weapon.”

That response came after Kennedy apparently dodged a question from Wallace on whether Trump’s intentions were to have Ukraine investigate corruption or if it was actually a request to investigate Biden, which will likely be one of Trump’s top 2020 political rivals.

Kennedy insisted that there wasn’t, as Democrats have alleged, a “quid pro quo” situation on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and that it was essentially coincidence that Biden — a 2020 political rival — would have been the subject of a corruption investigation in Ukraine.

“The quid pro quo is a red herring,” Kennedy said. “President Trump asked for an investigation of possible corruption by someone who happens to be a political rival. The matter, if proven, would be in the national interest.”

Kennedy also blasted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for the way the impeachment investigation has been so-far handled, even claiming that it’s unfair that a list of witnesses requested by Republicans — which included the anonymous whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry — was immediately rejected by Schiff.

He also criticized House Intel Democrats for “not allowing the president to defend himself.”

It’s not the first time Kennedy has made headlines for attacking Pelosi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kennedy drew national attention after a recent Trump rally in which he called Pelosi “dumb.”

Loading...

Matt Sullivan / Getty Images

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach him,” Kennedy told the rally audience. “I don’t mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb.”

After taking criticism for his statement, he reiterated that he didn’t mean any disrespect by it during a Fox News interview, but doubled down on his attack by saying he thought his assessment of the lawmaker was “accurate.”

The fiery Louisiana senator went on to criticize Democrats for the impeachment process, claiming it’s a “dangerous” precedent for America.