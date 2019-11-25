Brandi Passante Wants To ‘Rack Up’ Receipts To Tinsel A Tree Or Toilet Paper A House

Storage Wars alum Brandi Passante took to Instagram roughly 24 hours ago to announce her desire to “rack up” receipts from CVS so she could have the option of putting tinsel on a tree or toilet papering someone’s home.

While Brandi didn’t make it clear who was in the photo, she appeared to be posing during a shopping trip with her daughter Payton Schulz and one of her daughter’s friends.

Notably, the other girl in the photo appeared to be the same girl Brandi posted a photo of her daughter standing with two months ago on September 20th. The photo featured her daughter and her shorter friend decked out in their cheer leading attire as they prepared for the homecoming game.

In the comments of the older snap, Brandi became a bit emotional with how grown her daughter had gotten. More specifically, she was a bit taken by how tall her daughter was now.

The photo featured Brandi and her two younger companions rocking sunglasses. Payton and her friend were squished together in a warm embrace as her mother snapped the photo. Both Payton and her friend rocked matching ponytails on top of their heads that flowed off to the side with large colorful bows holding their tresses together.

Passante’s gorgeous blonde locks flowed down her body in loose, large curls. The Storage Wars queen rocked a simple white t-shirt with cursive maroon lettering across her chest. The angle at which the photo was taken, however, made it impossible for her followers to make out what was written on the t-shirt.

In just 24 hours, her followers showered the snap with over 8,500 likes and 159 comments. Her 138,000 followers had several different topics of conversation they wished to discuss in the comments.

For starters, many seized the photo as an opportunity to continue to probe for information regarding Jarrod. Some, who seemed to accept Brandi was likely no longer in a relationship with her Storage Wars king, merely wanted to know if the couple were still friendly with each other.

Passante did have a few individuals who continue to refer to Jarrod as her husband. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Brandi and Jarrod were never officially married.

Brandi did have a few followers who opted to respond to her caption. The overwhelming majority agreed there was really no contest between the opportunity to toilet paper someone’s home and putting tinsel on a tree. She even had a few that jested she should just make an effort to do both.

The mother-of-two also had several followers call attention to her use of the word “rack” in her caption. One even jokingly noted that her “rack” was very much in the right place.