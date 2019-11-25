Alyson Stoner Rocks A Strapless Top And Sequined Pants To The American Music Awards

Alyson Stoner recently posted her American Music Awards look on her personal Instagram page.

The dancer and choreographer looked stunning as she graced the red carpet of the annual music event. In a photo that she posted for her 1.2 million followers to see, Stoner can be seen standing in front of the AMA logo and a black backdrop with purple glitter. She is wearing a silver, aluminum-colored top and long, sequined pants as she poses with her legs crossed. The top also has a deep cut at the center, revealing Stoner’s cleavage as the front of her body is on full display.

Stoner opted for an edgy hair and makeup look to fit with the steamy outfit she decided to wear. Her hair is styled in a pixie cut, and her finger waves are visible in the front of her hair. She is also wearing a dark makeup look, which consists of foundation, highlighter, black, smoky eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and faux eyelashes. She is also wearing brown lipstick in the photo.

For accessories, Stoner decided to keep her look simple. The former Suite Life of Zack and Cody actress is seen wearing silver earrings that hang down her ear. She is also wearing silver rings on every other finger, putting them on full display in the photo. Stoner decided not to wear a necklace, leaving her neck and chest bare in the Instagram snapshot.

At the time of writing, the photo of Stoner received more than 14,000 likes. The actress also received more than 70 comments under her post.

“You look so beautiful!!!!!!!!” one fan exclaimed.

“Greek goddess!” another admirer chimed in.

“That outfit is fire,” one follower said, followed by multiple flame emoji.

“You are absolutely stunning!!” another social media user gushed.

Stoner’s red carpet look was one of the many that were shown on the red carpet on Sunday, November 24. Entertainers like Stoner, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish graced the red carpet and served fashionable looks. The annual event was hosted by Ciara and included performances from Taylor Swift, Eilish, Lizzo and more.

Stoner’s appearance at the AMAs comes months after her head-turning performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. The dancer, actress and former child star joined Missy Elliott on stage when the rapper was gifted with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award back in August. The multitalented star appeared in multiple Missy Elliott videos in the early 2000s when she was still a child, including “Work It,” “Gossip Folks,” and “I’m Really Hot.”