Kevin Hart Says That It Made Him Jealous To See Dwayne Johnson ‘With Another Little Man’

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson talked about their friendship during an interview about their new movie, 'Jumanji: The Next Level.'

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have one of Hollywood’s most famous friendships. However, during a Friday interview with Access Hollywood that was shared on the show’s YouTube channel, Kevin jokingly revealed that another actor nearly came between them — their Jumanji: The Next Level co-star Danny DeVito.

Kevin and Dwayne previously appeared together in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Danny is a newcomer to the 2017 movie’s sequel, but it seems that he and Dwayne became fast friends. Last week, Dwayne posted an Instagram photo of himself and Danny walking down a hallway together. It included a sweet birthday message for the iconic It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, who turned 75-years-old this month. Dwayne also mentioned Kevin in the Instagram post’s caption, and the latter confessed that the picture slightly got under his skin.

“Made me jealous,” Kevin admitted. “Hurt me a little bit.”

The comedian went on to explain why it was so difficult to see Dwayne forming a close bond with another actor, particularly one who is short in stature like Danny DeVito is.

“I’ve never seen him with another little man before,” Kevin said.

“I’ve never seen him with another little man, so seeing him with another little man, it kind of tugged at me. It kind of messed with my emotions a little bit.”

Luckily, Dwayne Johnson reassured his friend that there’s “only one Kevin” for him. The former wrestler also compared himself and the comedian to a husband and wife, saying that there’s “only one wife.”

Kevin joked that Dwayne posed for a second photo with Danny that made him question their relationship again, but he also revealed that he sees a silver lining in the two men’s new friendship. According to Kevin, “the good thing” about Danny being in the Jumanji sequel is that it has sparked a conversation about a possible Twins remake starring Kevin and Dwayne. Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger famously played twin brothers who were separated at birth in the 1988 buddy comedy.

“When you see that, and you see the pictures of me and him [Dwayne], it makes you laugh. Because, you know, it’s the — the universe is talking,” Kevin said of the possibility of a Twins remake.

Kevin Hart then proved that he has no hard feelings toward Danny by telling Dwayne that he should get their “twinning” photo framed. Dwayne said that he definitely has plans to do this, and he told his friend that it will be replacing one of the photos of the two of them.

Kevin and Dwayne often engage in this silly ribbing of one another during interviews, and it occasionally spills over to their social media pages. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dwayne once joked that Kevin sleeps with a “The Rock” pillow in one of his Instagram videos, and Kevin poked fun at his costar for being “on all fours” in a photo that was taken when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to Kevin, the friends’ jokes about each other are all in good fun. He said that he and Dwayne actually have a “high level of not just appreciation and respect, but admiration as well for one other.”

“The silliness and the banter, it’s what you’re supposed to do when you have a friend, when you have somebody that you’re comfortable and close to,” Kevin said.