Identical Twin Models Pauline & Mathilde Tantot Pose In Thongs On Instagram

Identical twins models, Pauline and Mathilde Tantot were spotted posing tougher in thongs earlier today on Instagram. The duo are very similar in appearance, and sometimes grace each others’ social media feeds. Today, they were seen on Pauline’s page, with her wearing a green sweater while her twin wore a purple sweater. Both garments had a hoodie, and were from Suspicious Antwerp. Plus, they wore thongs, so their booties were bare. They also wore ankle-high socks.

The first photo showed the sisters striking an almost identical pose. They were both on their stomachs, as they straightened their right leg and bent their left knee. Mathilde looked like she was smiling while rocking large hoop earrings, while Pauline’s face was obscured in the photo.

The second photo showed them in the exact same location, except Pauline sat up and struck the Bambi pose with her back to the camera. Mathilde stayed laying on her stomach, as she bent her left knee again and arched her back slightly. And it wasn’t just the outfit that the pair shared, as they both wore their hair in the same, messy bun.

The backdrop was eye-catching, including a white wall with a neon sign. The sign was comprised of two hearts, with a neon pink heart with wings on the left, with a purple heart with horns on them. Plus, on the wall to the left, there were four different square pieces of art. In the middle was a red heart with the words “Grl Power” in the middle in all-caps.

In addition to the neon glow, there appeared to be sunlight streaming through the windows to the left of the frame.

Fans left a variety of messages for the twins in the comments section.

“In the first pic it looked like the left girl had nothing,” observed a follower.

“Two absolutely gorgeous girls together!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Awesome picture ladies aight do yur thang aight,” wrote a fan.

One person was distracted by something else, however.

“Where did you get that neon sign,” they asked.

Previously, the duo were spotted again in a sultry photo together. This time, they were seen going topless. Mathilde hardly censored her chest with her hands, as she added a blue “cute” sticker on her chest. Pauline covered her chest with her right hand, while her light yellow manicure popped against her tan skin. They both wore their hands down, and both looked at the phone screen. Mathilde stuck her tongue out for the shot.