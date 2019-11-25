Kelsea Ballerini Bares Some Skin In a Daring Outfit At The 2019 American Music Awards

Kelsea Balllerini sparkles on the red carpet at the AMAs.

Kelsea Ballerini stood out as she walked the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The country star scrapped wearing a dress and instead chose a fun pantsuit that has everyone talking.

The “Peter Pan” singer knows just how to gain some attention. She looked stylish and chic wearing a red pantsuit with waves of wide silver stripes throughout, as seen in photos by The Hollywood Life. The whole outfit was full of glitter and sparkle. The jacket was the main eye-catcher as Kelsea seems to have left her top at home. Instead she threw on her jacket and left the front half open baring part of her chest right down to her flat belly. The jacket was likely held in place by tape hoping not to have any type of wardrobe malfunction.

The high-waisted pants featured a thick band of silver wrapped around her thin frame, but otherwise matched perfectly with the jacket. It was a daring look for the 26-year-old musician, but it seemed to work for her. She paired the ensemble with silver pointed shoes and a chain necklace to complete the outfit.

Her makeup consisted of lilac eye shadow, black mascara, and a light pink lip color. Her long blond locks was worn in a straight, sleek style that was perfect with the pantsuit.

Kelsea Ballerini took to her Instagram stories right before she walked the red carpet to let her followers take a sneak peek at her outfit. She also took a short video of the colorful chaos she caused as she was riding to the American Music Awards. The sparkling pantsuit sent out a display of red on the roof of the car. She called herself a disco ball as you could hear a bunch of laughter in the background.

It was announced earlier in the month that the country singer is up for a nomination for favorite female country artist this year at the AMAs, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She is up against fellow country stars Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris.

Kelsea also met up with Taylor Swift at the event. They were seen giving each other a hug and chatting it up a bit. She also grabbed a hug from pop star Camila Cabello on the red carpet.

Just a few days ago, Kelsea Ballerini performed her new hit “Homecoming Queen?” at the 2019 Country Music Awards. It was an emotionally packed performance and even got a shout out from this year’s entertainer of the year winner, Garth Brooks.