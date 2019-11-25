Maren Morris Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Belly-Baring Ensemble With See-Through Pants

Maren Morris shared a slideshow that featured photos of her final concert costumes of 2019.

On Sunday, Maren Morris took to social media to let her fans know that she just completed her final show of 2019. Her Instagram update included a series of snapshots that were presumably taken during her last concert of the year, and her baby bump is clearly visible in a few of them.

The brunette beauty spent a good part of the year traveling across the country with Miranda Lambert for her “Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour.” Maren announced that she was pregnant about a month before the tour was over — much to the delight of her fans. The “I Could Use A Love Song” singer’s admirers will undoubtedly be sad that they won’t get another chance to see her perform in person before next year. However, Maren left fans with a fun pre-holiday parting gift in the form of her Instagram slideshow.

In the first photo of her five-part slideshow, Maren Morris is rocking a revealing sparkly top with a unique design. A long swath of glittering fabric wraps around her neck and over both sides of her chest, creating a twisted crop-top look. Maren is wearing fitted pants that are made out of the same dark silver material. However, her bottoms are see-through, so they’re exposing the high-waisted black underwear that she’s wearing underneath them.

Maren’s stunning ensemble leaves a triangle-shaped segment of her stomach bare, making it possible for fans to see her small baby bump.

Maren’s daring maternity wear also makes an appearance in another photo from her slideshow.

In the remaining images, the 29-year-old musician is pictured wearing a curve-hugging, silver mini dress that slightly shows off her baby bump. This second outfit is constructed out of textured metallic fabric, and it features a large circular embellishment that completely covers up the chest area.

In her Instagram stories, Maren gave fans a better look at her baby bump in a selfie video. She used a mirror to film herself posing from the side in the belly-baring ensemble. In response to Maren’s Instagram photo updates, many followers commented on her pregnant belly.

“You still look like you just had a big thanksgiving dinner! Like Cher with a tiny tummy!” wrote one fan.

“Enjoy your time off, it was a great show! Love the baby bump,” replied another user.

“Girl, why do you look so flawless,” commented a third admirer. “Like you’re the most flawless pregnant woman I’ve ever seen!”

“That baby bump is everything,” a fourth fan wrote.

This will be Maren and husband Ryan Hurd’s first child. The excited parents-to-be have already revealed they’re having a little boy, and Maren’s due date is sometime in March.