The Family Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos Wants To Question Her Children’s Nanny

Jennifer's Dulos mother, Gloria Farber, wants the family's nanny to be questioned in court.

Jennifer Dulos, missing Connecticut mother of five, disappeared on May 24. Ever since then, her family has fought desperately for answers. Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, has been particularly vocal in the media. Most recently, Farber and her lawyers have been pushing for the family nanny that cared for Jennifer’s children to be questioned, according to The Stamford Advocate.

Lawyers for Farber are requesting that the judge presiding over this case call in Lauren Almeida, the nanny that has cared for Jennifer kids for five years. It was Almeida that dropped off Jennifer’s children at Farber’s home in Manhattan, New York after their mother tragically disappeared. The kids, who range in age from 8-years-old to 13-years-old have remained with their grandmother ever since.

In addition, she is also thought to be the individual that let law enforcement into Jennifer’s home in Connecticut to investigate once she was officially reported as missing. It was on that night that police ultimately discovered Jennifer’s blood splattered on her garage floor, suggesting that she’d been attacked by surprise in her own home. Thus, Farber and her legal team must have reason to think that Almeida would be able to provide valuable information into Jennifer’s behavior earlier that day and during the days prior. Almedida and Farber reportedly remain on positive terms, as Almedida has been reportedly assisting Farber with caring for the five children since Jennifer’s disappearance.

Search continues in the case of Jennifer Dulos. The mother of five was last seen May 24th. pic.twitter.com/q8MO1E5a63 — Aisha Mbowe (@AishaMbTV) June 25, 2019

The search for Jennifer has just reached the sixth month and her family is more desperate than ever for answers. As a close family friend named Carrie Luft recently explained, it is hard for Jennifer’s loved ones to move on or to grieve her loss because they still don’t know what happened to her. They have described this as an ambiguous loss, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“In this case, we have no narrative. If you don’t have a narrative, you don’t have a story to tell people. That’s how usually people begin working through their grief. They have a story,” Luft said.

Loading...

Luft went on to emphasize how well the children have been taken care of since their mother’s disappearance.

“Not only are the children with their grandmother, they are surrounded by a constellation of people who are steady and loving, providing emotional support and stability and a constant presence in their lives to give them the best chance of coming through this OK.”

The primary suspects in this case are Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis.