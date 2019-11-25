Romee Strijd Flaunts Tiny Waist In Cropped White Outfit

Romee Strijd shared a new photo of herself rocking a cropped white outfit, as she flaunted her tiny waist. The model was seen posing outdoors, as she wore a form-fitting jacket. It had a black front zipper, along with glittering accents that decorated her chest and midriff. The top of the accept had lapels and a pointed shoulder, and long sleeves. The pants that she wore featured a v-shaped waistline. The cut allowed her to show off her midriff and her belly button. The rest of the pants appeared to have a baggy fit. Perhaps because of the lighting and angle, the model’s waist looked especially small.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel stood on the sidewalk in front of an empty street. Behind her several palm trees and a one-story building. The weather appeared to be good when the shot was taken, with the sun shining behind the blond, making her hair glow. But this also meant that her face and body were left in the shadows. There were also a couple of puffy clouds in the sky.

Romee opted to wear her hair down in a heavy right part, as her locks had light waves throughout. She pursed her lips slightly, and wore a pair of oversized, black sunglasses. The stunner also placed her hands in her pockets, offering a laid-back vibe.

The update was geotagged in Los Angeles, California.

Fans left tons of nice compliments in the comments section, where the stunner took the time to respond to some questions.

“Looks like my hair always…swhushed around and nicely chaotic,” observed an admirer.

“@romeestrijd o m g you are The Hot Girl Summer,” gushed a second Instagram user.

Loading...

“Will you upload a makeup tutorial?” requested a follower.

Romee has an Instagram presence, but she also has videos on YouTube that routinely get over 500,000 views. It’s likely that her fan was hoping for a makeup tutorial there. The model has covered a range of topics like weight, photoshoot, shopping hauls.

In addition, Romee previously showed off another cropped look last June. The model was seen posing in a white tank and a black skirt. The tank top appeared to be pushed up into a cropped look, as her midriff peeked through. The skirt was sequined, and likely sparkled. The photo was in sepia-tone, so it was hard to tell. The model also wore a plaid hat, and her long hair fell down the front of her shoulders.