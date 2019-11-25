Taylor Swift Wows Fans In a Sultry Green Gown At The American Music Awards

Superstar singer Taylor Swift turned heads with her arrival at the American Music Awards (AMAs) 2019 red carpet. The “Lover” singer will be honored with the Artist of the Decade award at tonight’s ceremony. To mark the occasion, Swift opted for a shimmering green gown.

A thigh-high slit in the dress shows off a few inches of Swift’s toned thighs before giving way to her high-heel black boots. The sleek dress, which is held up by spaghetti-straps on Swift’s slender shoulders, makes the singer a shoo-in for one of the evening’s best-dressed popstars.

All the sparkling glitz and glamor of Swift’s outfit wouldn’t be complete without a few accessories and the perfect make-up design. To complement her look, the blond bombshell decided on large black square earrings and a ring. Swift opted to keep things reasonably simple so as not to draw attention away from her stupendous eveningwear. Instead of overdoing it, she pinned her blonde locks back into an easy side-swept look, allowing the loose tendrils to frame her face.

Her make-up is equally simple, but nonetheless still stunning. By pairing a peachy blush color with a soft pink lip, Swift manages to look fresh-faced and revitalized. Little had to be done to make Swift’s green eyes pop since the hue of her dress already does that job stupendously well, but her lush eyelashes are the perfect touch to finalize the ensemble.

Swift’s best friend Selena Gomez — who opened tonight’s show — is also rocking a green outfit to the 2019 AMAs in the form of a clingy Versace minidress. Entertainment Tonight reports that Swift was spotted cheering on her pal during the opening performance.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Many fans at home are eager to watch Swift’s own performance tonight. The starlet will be performing a medley of songs.

Swift has been in the headlines this past week due to a public feud with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, The Inquisitr previously reported. Swift claimed that her former record label, Big Machine Records, would not allow her to sing songs from her older albums.

BBC News states that Big Machine Records has now allowed Swift permission to perform whatever she like at the ceremony tonight.

A few reports have alleged that Swift plans to fire back at Braun and Borchetta via her performance. One thing is for certain, no matter how Swift chooses to handle her AMAs performance, all eyes will be on the Artist of the Decade tonight.

The 2019 AMAs will be broadcast live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.