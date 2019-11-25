Kim Kardashian Says She Relates To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Struggle With Fame

Kim Kardashian knows what it feels like to struggle with fame, and she says because of that, she can understand where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming from. The 39-year-old reality star has talked about the pressure she feels in dealing with the press, and while speaking on the Australian TV show The Sunday Project, she said that she can relate to the royal couple’s need to find a place where they can get away from it all.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Kim spoke with host Lisa Wilkinson about Prince Harry losing his mother, Princess Diana, when he was young, and how that event may have impacted the way he feels about the paparazzi today.

“I think everyone has their own journey, and I think their journey is extremely personal with what his mother experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi,” Kim said.

She went on to say that she believes most people can’t understand what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going through.

“I don’t think anyone can really understand what that’s like except for them, but I think as I’m older and as I have kids and what I would want for them is just the safest place,” Kim said. “I can definitely empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it.”

Harry and Meghan have been open about their difficulties in dealing with the paparazzi, and some have speculated that their choice to stay out of some public events and move to Frogmore Cottage is part of an attempt to dodge the limelight. Meghan and Harry are also in a legal battle with the owners of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday.

Kim added that she feels like the meaning of life is to “thrive” and not just survive. She said that she has tried to adopt a more British sensibility when it comes to approaching difficulty, but found that she also needs to express herself.

The biggest challenge in dealing with the press, she explained, is that the paparazzi aren’t always fair in the way they cover her. Sometimes, she added, the press says things that aren’t true, but in the end, she’s happy because she has her husband and four children to focus on.

During the same interview, Kim also said that she and husband Kanye West are learning how to parent together through trial and error. Recently they came to an agreement on how to handle makeup with their children.