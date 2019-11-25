Lizzo Hits The AMA Red Carpet In An Orange Valentino Dress And A Tiny Purse

Lizzo recently posted a photo on her Instagram page of her latest awards show look.

The “Truth Hurts” songstress posed on the red carpet wearing a neon orange dress by Valentino. In the photo, Lizzo is staring at the camera as the dress is put on full display. Her dress is covered in ruffles, with one side of the dress being sleeveless. The dress stops at Lizzo’s thighs and covers the top half of the singer’s body.

Lizzo opted to continue with the fun, bright theme of the fashion look in her hair and makeup. In the photo, she is seen wearing her hair in a sleek ponytail. The back of the ponytail has flipped curls in them, which is styled in different layers. Lizzo also opted to add in a slick bang, which is placed over her forehead. For her makeup, Lizzo also went with bright colors for her face. Her makeup look begins with a matte foundation, followed by a highlighter, orange eyeshadow, light eyeliner and lip gloss.

For accessories, Lizzo decided to add in white earrings, which she zooms in on in her post. The earrings are mismatched, with her left one being a white hoop and another one being a longer, teardrop earring. She is also rocking a tiny purse on the red carpet. In her Instagram post, she has zoomed in on the purse, which is less than the size of one of her fingers. Lizzo is also wearing rhinestone acrylic nails and showed them off in one of her slides.

At the time of writing, the photo slideshow of Lizzo received more than 150,000 likes from her Instagram followers. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments under Lizzo’s post.

“The Bag!!! I’m Dead!” one follower exclaimed.

“A tangerine dream!!” another fan wrote.

“Looks like a purse for a barbie doll,” one fan joked.

“You are art,” another fan said.

According to Billboard, Lizzo joked about her tiny Valentino bag on the red carpet. When asked what could fit in the bag, she shared that “tampons, a flask of tequila and condoms” would be a perfect addition to her purse. She also shared that there’s “only three in the world” of the tiny designer bags.

The American Music Awards is held at the Microsoft Theater this year. The event is hosted by Ciara and will include performances from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Shania Twain and more. Lizzo is currently nominated for New Artist of the Year. The singer has been making historical strides on the Billboard charts all year.