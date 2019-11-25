Camila Cabello Brings Romance And Sex Appeal To the Red Carpet At The 2019 American Music Awards

Camila Cabello rocks a stunning dress at the American Music Awards.

Camila Cabello brought plenty of romance and beauty to the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards. The “Havana” singer was one of the most anticipated musicians this year and she didn’t disappoint. She came out looking like a real Disney princess, but added in a bit of sultry to it as well.

As seen in photos posted by The Daily Mail, Camila wore a blush-colored strapless dress that featured a corset bodice which detailed her small waistline. There were delicate looking vines appliqued across the front and then trailed down the back. The front of the skirt was short and full of layers of sheer chiffon. Her slender legs were on full display as she walked the red carpet. The back of the dress featured a long flowing train that was being held by someone as she walked to her spot to pose for pictures. She paired the AMA outfit with matching heels that were strapped at the ankles.

The 22-year-old musician wore her dark hair in one long braid that hung down to her hip. She let a few loose strands of her locks softly curled around her face. Her makeup consisted of a slight hint of a smoky color palette on her lids with black mascara that made her lush eyelashes stand out. Camila added a little color on her cheeks and a light lip color to match her blush dress.

Camila’s entire ensemble made you think that she just stepped out of a fairytale with her choice of delicate pale dress and porcelain-looking skin. However, there were also hints of sexiness oozing from her as she posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

While fans may have been expecting Camila Cabello to be walking the red carpet with her beau, Shawn Mendes, that was not to be. The lovebirds chose to head to the AMAs separately. Shawn arrived to the event earlier than his girl, but they will be meeting up later on the stage. The singing duo will be performing their steamy song “Señorita.” It is also nominated for Collaboration of the Year.

Earlier in the day, before she stepped out for the AMAs, Camila Cabello shared a link to her new sultry music video to her new tune “Living Proof.” She called herself a “little fairy nymph” as she introduced it on her Instagram. She is seen lying in a bed of flowers, getting all wet in a stream, and floating effortlessly in what looks like a land of fairytales. She certainly kept with that theme at the American Music Awards as well.