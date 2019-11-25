Florida Teacher Adopts Her Special Needs Student Upon His Dying Mother’s Request

A special needs teacher from Florida adopted a student with down syndrome after his mother died of cancer.

When special needs teacher Kerry Bremer of Florida first met Jake Manning, one of her own down syndrome students, she instantly loved him. Little did she know at the time that she would later adopt him as her son. Jake’s mother was a single mom who was dying of cancer. Upon seeing how well her child was loved by Bremer, she offered his guardianship to her and Bremer obliged, according to Today.

Jean Manning, Jake’s mother, knew she would die of the cancer she was battling and was terrified about what would happen to her special needs son upon her passing. During the emotional moment in which Bremer agreed to adopt Jake, Manning could not have been more relieved to know that her son would be loved and well cared for well after she was gone. It was as if her biggest worry had been taken away.

“She said, ‘I’ll sleep better tonight than I have in a very long time.’ Her biggest fear was what would happen to Jake after she passed,” Bremer recalled.

Jake was only 14-years-old when his mother passed away earlier this month. While the loss was of course painful for him, Bremer and her family did everything in her power to make the transition easier for him. This involved him coming over to their home to spend the night well in advance to his mother’s death. They also shared other family events together to provide Jake a since of belonging in Bremer’s home so he would be able to later adjust better. This was something that Jean actually encouraged in hopes of making things easier for her son, despite how personally difficult this was for her.

“We would take Jake to appointments together and celebrate holidays together. Jean called him ‘our son.’ That must have been so hard for her, to be planning for her death, but she did a beautiful job. She was so courageous,” Bremer revealed of Jake’s mother.

Now Jake considers Bremer’s children his siblings and feels at home with them, thanks to his mother’s selfless actions. On the flip side, Bremer’s family can’t get enough of Jake and he joy he exudes.

So often down syndrome children just like Jake don’t have he opportunity to really thrive. It takes special people like Bremer to give them a chance to shine.

This is the same message that 16-year-old Laura Lyle, the first down syndrome model to strut down the runway during New York Fashion Week, publicly shared, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Lots of kids with down syndrome never get a chance to shine or chase their dreams. Each one has something to offer and each one has a dream,” Lyle said.