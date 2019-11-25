WWE News: Former World Champion Announces That He’s Single, Dana Brooke Responds

Former WWE superstar Dave Bautista took to his Twitter account this weekend to announce that he and his girlfriend were no longer an item, and Friday Night SmackDown superstar Dana Brooke was one of several wrestlers who were quick to offer him some support.

While the specifics behind their exchange are unclear, Brooke mentioned a previous private conversation between the pair, and she had a mysterious request for “The Animal.”

“@DaveBautista — I mean we already discussed it — just send me what I requested … maybe I’ll share it.. then you can decide from there lol.”

The former World Champion responded to Brooke by saying that he’ll “need to get to a piano” and revealed that he isn’t “scurred.” Judging by their conversation, Brooke’s request likely involves music.

All Elite Wrestling superstar Joey Janela also commented on the matter, but his reply wasn’t as supportive as Brooke’s. He stated that “The Animal” had been dating Marko Stunt — a male wrestler who is known for his small stature — and that he was “sorry” to hear about their break-up.

NXT star Taynara Conti also got involved in the thread by offering to set the Guardians of the Galaxy actor up with one of her friends. However, Sarah the Rebel — who wrestles for Women of Wrestling — went one step further and asked him out for a drink. It remains to be seen if Bautista will take either superstar up on their propositions.

At the time of this writing, the tweet has been shared 1,100 times. Most of the responses are along the same lines of those posted by Brooke and her colleagues, and many of his followers are pleased to see Bautista available again.

While Bautista isn’t short of romantic prospects, the identity of the woman he broke up with is unknown. The former superstar has kept his love life out of the spotlight since he broke up with his ex-wife, Sarah Jade, earlier this year following four years of marriage.

Before Bautista tied the knot with Jade, he was also married to Angie Bautista and Glenda Bautista. He has also been in relationships with Barbie Blank, Rebecca DiPietro and Ariana Breedwell.

The former superstar also has a romantic history with several WWE performers, including Melina, Kelly Kelly and Rosa Mendes. As The Inquisitr previously noted, his relationship with Melina allegedly led to backstage rift between “The Animal” and her ex-boyfriend, John Morrison, who supposedly left the company as a result of their fling.