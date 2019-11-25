Heidi Klum Rocks Strapless Dress In Cute Pics With Hubby Tom Kaulitz

Earlier today, Heidi Klum shared a series of new black-and-white photos with her Instagram fans. The seven-photo Instagram update showed Heidi and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, walking down the steps of a nice estate. There were manicured hedges on both sides of the front entrance, which featured a large arch.

Heidi’s strapless dress was sparkling silver on the chest and featured a navy blue skirt. The short skirt was made of fuzzy fabric, adding a nice texture to her outfit. The style of the dress left the model’s ample cleavage and toned legs on full display. Meanwhile, Tom wore a dark blazer and pants, leaving his hair down for the snapshots.

It’s not unusual to see photos of the seemingly happy couple on Heidi’s Instagram page. Today’s update was no exception, as the pair held hands and appeared to be having a blast with one another.

In particular, the blonde kept things dynamic by striking multiple poses. Perhaps the most serious photo of the bunch was the sixth image, which showed the duo glancing at one another as they trotted down the low steps together in unison. Tom gazed happily at Heidi with a smile on his face, as the stunner looked back at him with an equally big smile.

Heidi wore her hair down for the occasion, which mostly fell in front of her shoulders as she walked. Her bangs also framed her face, which appear to have grown longer since her previous updates. Heidi accessorized her ensemble with sparkling earrings, but she opted to forgo wearing a necklace. Additionally, the bombshell completed her look with pointed-toe heels.

Fans left plenty of compliments for the couple in the comments section, with many people focusing on the lovey-dovey mood of the photo set.

“I just love you two!!!” gushed one follower.

“Love this Happy looks good on both of you two!” replied another fan.

“I know. U been in love,” wrote a third admirer.

“That dress is so fun!!!!!!” commented a fourth user.

In addition to her latest Instagram update, Heidi shared another photo of herself earlier this month rocking another dress. In the throwback snap, a much-younger Heidi was seen posing with her back to the camera. She wore a black mini dress, which featured an off-the-shoulder sleeve. Her hair was styled in a shaggy, platinum blond look. Heidi coyly parted her lips, and a bit of the model’s derriere peeked through.