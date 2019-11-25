NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Trade Could Put Mavs In Serious Contention In 2019-20 Season, ‘ClutchPoints’ Suggests

Since the 2019 NBA offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star power forward Kevin Love and his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Though the Cavaliers continue to insist that they still see him as part of their long-term plans, most people consider Love as one of the NBA players who will be moved before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. According to ClutchPoints, among the NBA teams who should keep an eye on Love’s situation in Cleveland is the Dallas Mavericks.

The Luka Doncic-led Mavericks continue to wreak havoc in the 2019-20 NBA season and are currently sitting in the No. 3 spot in the deep Western Conference with an 11-5 record. If the Mavericks improve their chemistry and prevent major injuries, they have a strong chance of ending their three-year playoff drought this season. However, despite the explosive performances of Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, it’s still hard to imagine the Mavericks beating Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in a best-of-seven series.

In order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and contending for the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Mavericks should strongly consider adding another superstar on their roster before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. Love may not be on the same level as LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and Paul George, but ClutchPoints believes that pairing the All-Star forward with Doncic and Porzingis would put the Mavericks in serious contention.

“It’s no secret that the Mavs are already building around Doncic, and Porzingis already fits perfectly as the athletic stretch-five that can also protect the paint for them. Given Doncic’s incredible vision and passing ability, it would be smart to surround this team with shooters. Love definitely fits that bill for them. His ability to stretch the floor and make plays as a post facilitator could give another dynamic to this Dallas offense. Likewise, adding a big who can rebound well and secure second possessions for them would further boost their already great rebounding team.”

Aside from addressing their need for additional star power and experience, Love would give the Mavericks an All-Star caliber big man who can knock down shots from beyond the arc. In 14 games he played this season, the 31-year-old power forward is averaging 17.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from the three-point range. What makes him a more intriguing fit in Dallas is his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity.

With the three years he spent playing with James and Kyrie Irving in Cleveland, Love won’t definitely mind serving as the Mavericks’ third-best scoring option behind Doncic and Porzingis. As of now, the Cavaliers haven’t made Love available on the trading block. However, if they finally consider moving him, the Cavaliers will likely demand a trade package that would give them salary cap relief, and a combination of young players and future draft picks.