‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: GOAT Is Eliminated

Possibly the most famous Challenger of all time has been eliminated from Season 35. The next season of The Challenge is currently filming in Prague, Czech Republic, and a longtime veteran has just been added to the list of eliminated players. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is the newest casualty of Season 35 and follows a handful of veterans who have already been booted.

Pink Rose listed Bananas’ elimination on The Challenge Vevmo spoiler page on Sunday evening, after yesterday revealing a second male had been sent home with Wes Bergmann.

Bananas has exited the game following Wes, Ashley Mitchell, C.T. Tamburello, Stephen Bear, Jordan Wiseley, Tori Deal, Jenna Compono, and Kailah Casillas. Rookies who have been eliminated thus far are Kayla Fitzgerald (The Amazing Race), Jennifer Lee (The Amazing Race), Asaf Goren (Are You the One?), Jay Starrett (Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X), and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley (appeared on War of the Worlds 2, but left early).

There is no word on who sent Bananas home at this time, as elimination matchups normally aren’t revealed until filming is complete. As to be expected, many fans of the show who have checked out the spoilers are happy to see Bananas sent home short of a final appearance. While the 1st Look host might be a staple on The Challenge franchise, he definitely has his share of haters on social media.

“Now rhat [sic] bananas hasnt made the final 7 seasons in a row can yall stop calling him the goat? cleary game was much easier back in the day,” one viewer tweeted.

“This upcoming season might just be the best one yet,” another added.

Loading...

Season 35, which currently has the rumored subtitle of Battle for Independence attached to it, is Bananas 20th appearance on a Challenge. The self-proclaimed G.O.A.T. — or greatest of all time — has won six finals and appeared in eight. He has not appeared in or won a final since Rivals III when he famously stole partner Sarah Rice’s half of their winnings at the end of the game. Whether or not Johnny will retire after his 20th season remains to be seen, but the reality star says he will keep coming back to the game as long as they let him.

Bananas has won 58 competitions during his tenure on the show, whether it be a solo win or team victory. He has seen 21 eliminations with eight wins and 13 losses. He has also appeared on Champs vs. Pros and Champs vs. Stars, which he won in 2017.

The Challenge Season 35 is expected to debut in early 2020 on MTV.