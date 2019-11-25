Selena Gomez Leads The American Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Parade In A Lime Green Versace Minidress

Selena Gomez was one of the first fashionistas to show up on the American Music Awards (AMAs) 2019 red carpet while wearing a striking lime green Versace minidress made of smooth silk. The “Come & Get It” hitmaker was set to open the show held at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater on November 24 in what is being called her first televised performance in two years, according to E! Online.

As she confidently strode down the sartorial runway in Hollywood for the annual event, Selena was a vision in her chosen garb that had been made in a hue she has worn before. The fabulous frock, which was body-hugging and strapless, allowed the star’s ample cleavage to be featured. Her tiny waist was also showcased thanks to the precise tailoring of the stunning cocktail dress made by the Italian designer.

Selena upped her bling factor with a double-layered diamond necklace that sparkled as she smiled for the cameras. She had on a full face of makeup, including enhanced brows, smoky eyes, black mascara, black liner, and a peachy pout. Her dark brown locks, which were parted in the middle, were styled into a classic bob that hit below chin level, grazing her enviable jewels as well as her strong and fit shoulders.

For the start to the AMAs, Selena’s feet were firmly planted into standard pumps made of satin in a color that matched her ensemble. The “I Can’t Get Enough” singer was a star on the red carpet, with plenty of attention being paid to the 27-year-old artist.

Selena, who is always affable, was happy to take selfies with her fans as she made her way into the venue to prepare for her performance that opens the two-hour show.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

For that performance, Selena will likely change her outfit to sing two of her new songs — “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” — from her upcoming untitled album, according to Variety.

Besides Selena, Taylor Swift — the 2019 AMAs Artist of the Decade — will also sing on the show with a medley of many of her biggest hits. Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Green Day, Dua Lipa, the Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Lizzo, and Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, and WATT will join Selena and Taylor on the awards show stage. Also booked for this yearly gig are Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, and Thomas Rhett.

The 2019 AMAs will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. EST, on ABC.