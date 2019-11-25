Christina Milian Rocks A Leopard-Print Dress On Instagram

Christina Milian shared a couple of new photos in an Instagram post today. It showed her posing in a leopard-print dress, which offered a baggy fit. It featured a loose but high neckline and sleeves that reached her elbows. Plus, the skirt hit her leg a few inches above her knee. The dress featured slightly baggy sleeves, and a loose fit down to the ruffled skirt. She wore an elaborate headpiece or wore her hair in an interesting way on the right side of her face. This seemingly matched the jungle vibe of her outfit. Even though Christina is pregnant right now, the loose fit of the dress meant that her baby bump wasn’t out on display.

The singer was seen standing while leaning against a high table, as she popped up her left knee. Meanwhile, she held onto a black chair beside her for support. Behind her was a bright blue door, and a wall that had stone accents throughout. The room appeared to be dimly lit, with the back right of the frame showing an are glowing in orange light. On the other hand, Christina was well-lit for the shot, with possibly a flash also being used to capture the moment.

A second photo showed off another perspective of the look. This time, the photo used a soft filter that made it appear as though Christina’s skin was flawless. It also gave fans a closer look at her outfit, as the leopard-print design was complemented by a matching head scarf, which she tied on the right side into a bow. Her makeup was also more easily seen, as her lips shined with the gloss and her eyeshadow was dark with mascara. She also wore silver hoop earrings in multiple sizes.

This update was geotagged in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Fans left tons of compliments for Christina in the comments section.

“Wawwwwww beautifullll pregnan,” raved a follower.

“Slaying this pregnancy,” wrote an admirer.

“I love this outfit,” said a fan

“Pure class,” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Christina shared another update last month that showed her rocking another animal-print dress. It was a mustard yellow color with black leopard-print throughout. The fabric was sheer, and flowed throughout. It had a low neckline and cut-outs on the top of the sleeves. She was seen holding a mic in her right hand, as she slicked her hair down in a middle part. A second photo showed the dress from a different angle, where it looked neon yellow.