AEW News: Kylie Rae Finally Opens Up About Her Mysterious Departure From Company

Kylie Rae made history back in September by becoming the first superstar to leave All Elite Wrestling. She parted ways with the company after one match and a subsequent absence from social media. The mysterious nature of her exit led many fans to believe that something bad had happened behind the scenes, but Rae has finally addressed the issue and revealed her real reason for leaving the promotion.

Rae shared the news on her Instagram account, stating that she’s grateful to AEW for the opportunity to work for them. According to the superstar, the reason behind her decision was based on spiritual reasons, and she had to step away from the spotlight to focus on her religion.

“I’ve always tried to be a good person but I make many mistakes along the way. I needed to get my mind, body, and soul right with God. I wish I had the answers but the truth I don’t. We all go through obstacles in life and we may want all the answers but we don’t need them. It’s God’s plan and he has shown me what’s truly important in life and to find a blessing in every moment because in the blink of an eye, everything can be gone.”

Rae’s post should clear up the recent rumors that stated she was being bullied by management backstage. As Ringside News documented, some fans believed that Brandi Rhodes forced her out of the company. However, Rae noted that no such incidents took place.

Prior to her surprise exit, Rae was being positioned as a leading star of AEW’s women’s division. She was a popular fan favorite whose “Smiley Kylie” gimmick saw her standout as a top babyface, and her future looked bright. She also wrestled at the company’s inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, but she didn’t emerge from the match victorious.

The good news is that there is no bad blood on AEW management’s end, either. After granting her release request, chairman Tony Khan revealed that his final meeting with Rae was cordial. Perhaps the door is still open to her making a return down the line, as she hasn’t retired from wrestling.

Rae made an appearance at Impact Wrestling‘s Bound for Glory pay-per-view back in October as a surprise entrant in the “Call Your Shot” battle royale. However, while her cameo was well received by fans, it remains to be seen if she has a future with the promotion.