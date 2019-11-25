‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Poses With Her Pants Undone And Rocks A Black Bra For Maternity Photo

The fitness model showed off her baby bump and cracked a joke about her wardrobe difficulties.

Lauren Drain is rocking a bra and underwear in her latest Instagram photo. On Sunday, the pregnant bikini competitor and fitness model uploaded a picture of her baby bump. She also revealed that it’s become difficult to wear certain clothing items as her belly has gotten bigger.

In her social media snapshot, Lauren, who holds the unofficial title of the “World’s Sexiest Nurse,” is rocking a black Calvin Klein bra and matching underwear. Her top is stretchy and features an athletic cut with a V-shaped scoop neck and thick straps. The white band of the bra is emblazoned with the Calvin Klein logo. The stunning social media star’s ample cleavage is on full display, and some of it is spilling out of the sides of her bra.

Lauren Drain’s underwear feature Calvin Klein branding on the waistband, which dips down below her baby bump. She’s also rocking a “Canadian tuxedo” over her undergarments. Lauren is wearing a light blue denim jacket that has been pulled down around her arms, and her tight, distressed blue jeans have been unbuttoned and unzipped to accommodate her baby bump. In the caption of her post, Lauren jokes that the only way she can fit into her jeans nowadays is to wear them this way.

For her beauty look, Lauren is sporting a smoky eye, dark brow, and glossy nude lip. She’s also wearing bronzer that highlights her cheekbones. Her skin is flawless, and she has a gorgeous golden glow. Lauren is wearing her shining blond hair in loose, piecey waves that tumble down below her shoulder blades.

In the caption of her post, Lauren Drain revealed that she is currently 32 weeks pregnant. One of her followers asked when her due date is, and she answered by saying that it’s supposed to be January 11, but she believes that her daughter might arrive early.

Many of Lauren’s fans responded to her post by letting her know that pregnancy looks good on her. She’s been sharing a lot of her unique maternity looks on Instagram lately, which have included a lacy black bodysuit and booty shorts.

“Omg so dang gorgeous as always!!! Beautiful mama!!” read one response to her latest photo.

“How do you slay pregnancy like this??? Gorgeous,” another admirer wrote.

“Omg you’re so bomb girl! You rock pregnancy girl!!” a third fan remarked.

Lauren Drain isn’t letting her baby bump keep her out of the gym. In a series of videos that she shared on her Instagram stories, the fitness enthusiast showed off her impressive strength by performing weighted squats with a barbell and trap bar deadlifts.