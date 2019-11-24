Alessandra Ambrosio Playfully Poses In Tiny Bikini While Spitting Water At The Camera

Alessandra Ambrosio is living it up on her vacation in the Maldives, as the model has shared several snapshots of herself in various bikinis enjoying the sun and sand. The latest photo shows the model teasing her fans by spitting a stream of water towards the camera after taking a deep swig from her glass bottle.

The stunner was wearing an itty-bitty pastel pink bikini, one where her perky breasts are nearly falling out of the cups as she leaned forward to shower the camera in her spit and tease her fans with an exquisite view of her chest. Alessandra’s body was coated in a sheen of tanning oil and water droplets, making the beauty practically glow on camera. The photo looks like something off a postcard, with Alessandra sitting front and center before an endless vista of the crystalline sea.

The photo also shows Alessandra wearing a pair of classic aviator sunglasses with a brow bar. Her tousled brunette hair was tied up in a messy bun and restrained by a light pink headband. Additionally, the model decided to accessorize with two necklaces — one is a beaded piece that functions like a choker, and the other is a silver chain with a crescent moon-shaped pendant that dangles just above the area where her cleavage begins.

Alessandra’s 10.1 million followers loved all the stylish, suggestive updates from her vacation. Instagram users poured in from across the globe to shower the model with praise.

“Your [sic] so beautiful!” one follower commented.

“I wanna look just like you when Im older. Your my role model and it would be so fun to see you in real life! I wanna go to the Maldives so bad! Xo.”

“Stunningly beautiful and sexy,” commented an admirer.

“How beautiful Alessandra looks like a professional model always looks like you would win a Miss Universe,” gushed another fan.

The Inquisitr previously reported on Alessandra’s earlier Instagram update. In her older photo, she rocked the same bikini while sunbathing. The glorious Amazonian beauty flaunted her fit body while spreading across a wooden deck. She also wore it yesterday while eating a sumptuous breakfast and sucking sensually on her finger for a sexy snapshot.

Ambrosio isn’t the only model currently soaking up the sun and avoiding the cold winter weather in South Asia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily Ratajkowski is also staying a Waldorf Astoria Hotel in the same area.