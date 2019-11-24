Donald Trump Jr. Says His Father Gave His ‘Ninja Turtles’ Video Game To Michael Jackson

During a Saturday appearance on Fox News’ Watters’ World with Jesse Watters, Donald Trump Jr. promoted his new book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, Newsweek reports. The 41-year-old businessman also spoke about the time he spent with Micheal Jackson as a child and recounted his father, Donald Trump, giving away one of his favorite video games to the late pop star.

The King of Pop previously owned an apartment in the Manhattan Trump Tower and used to play with the Trump children, who reportedly lived next door to Jackson. According to Trump Jr., his father gave away a copy of his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game to the “Smooth Criminal” singer.

“So this is sort of a cool story. Michael Jackson used to come up and he was our neighbor at Trump Tower,” Trump Jr. said. “So I was playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Michael Jackson! You know, this is in the early 90s — maybe even in the late 80s. Peak Michael”

“We’re playing Nintendo and Michael really likes the game. So my dad walks in and says ‘well why don’t you take the game Michael?'”

Trump Jr. said he was in shock at the offer, adding that his parents always pushed him and his siblings to work for what they wanted.

“So that took me whatever it was time to earn it — I’m pretty sure Michael could’ve called Nintendo and said I want one of those,” he said.

Nevertheless, Jackson ended up taking the game, and it’s a memory Trump Jr. doesn’t appear likely to forget anytime soon.

Trump Jr. also used his Saturday appearance to share a story of Ivana Trump — the president’s first wife, who is the mother of Trump Jr., Eric, and Ivanka — who took the family to Taco Bell to satisfy a Mexican food craving. Once there, Ivana reportedly asked for the wine menu.

A huge congratulations to my brother @donaldjtrumpjr on the publication of his new book, Triggered.

Jared and I were honored to host a celebration of his success in D.C. this past week.

Congratulations, Don, on #Triggering so many with a #1 NYT bestseller! pic.twitter.com/iQFmTCJv1I — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 17, 2019

Trump Jr.’s comment comes not long after an excerpt from his book spotlighted the Trump family’s relationship with Jackson. In particular, Trump Jr. noted the accusations of racism against his father and suggested that the family would not have been close to Jackson if the president was racist.

Before Triggered, the Trump family’s relationship with Jackson was touched on in Raising Trump, which was written by Ivana. According to Ivana, Jackson was the only person with an “open invitation” to visit their home for playdates.

Ivana also revealed in her book that Jackson would regularly play video games such as Tetris and Super Mario Bros. with her children.