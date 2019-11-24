British Bombshell Kelly Brook Does Bikini Yoga, Poses Upside Down On The Beach During Bahamas Trip

Kelly Brook and her boyfriend also met the famous swimming residents of "Pig Island."

Kelly Brook enjoyed an island getaway with her boyfriend, Jeremy Parisi, ahead of her 40th birthday, and the former glamour model made sure to take plenty of snapshots during their trip to the Bahamas. In a picture that Kelly uploaded to Instagram on Friday, she’s showing off one of the stunning bikinis that she packed for their fun-filled vacation. The British bombshell is also displaying a skill that some of her fans didn’t know she had by doing yoga on the beach.

In the photo that Kelly Brook shared with her 1.2 million followers, the Heart Radio host is pictured on a gorgeous white sand beach. According to her geotag, the shot was taken on Harbor Island. The voluptuous brunette is rocking a colorful bikini featuring a pink and blue print. She’s far away from the camera, but it appears that her two-piece includes a ruffled bandeau top and thong bottoms.

Kelly is attempting to do a handstand, and she’s using a boogie board as a stable surface on which to place her hands. Her legs are in a scissor position, making it look like she’s struggling to keep them up in the air. Because she’s upside down, her cleavage is also threatening to spill out of her bathing suit top.

In the caption of her post, Kelly revealed that she was doing “beach bikini yoga.” Her vacation workout took place on the shoreline just feet away from where the swash of the ocean’s waves was gently rolling in.

Kelly Brook’s followers let her know that they appreciated her athletic efforts by rewarding her photo with over 30,000 likes. In the comments section of her post, there were also plenty of jokes about her bikini top’s struggle to contain her curves. Some of her fans also expressed their surprise that she can stand on her hands.

“Come on gravity lol,” read one response to her photo.

“Never knew you could do this!!!!!” wrote another impressed fan.

“Good bikini top! Two black eyes otherwise,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful figure and strong bikini top,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Loading...

In addition to visiting Harbor Island, Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi also trekked over to Big Major Cay island in Exuma, a.k.a. “Pig Island,” which is known for its feral pig population. The island’s porcine residents have become popular tourist attractions because they have an unusual affinity for swimming in the ocean.

While the swimming pigs might seem friendly, another popular social media star recently found out that they can also be dangerous. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fitness model Michelle Lewin was attacked and bitten by one of the pigs when she was doing a photo shoot in the Bahamas.