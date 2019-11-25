La La Anthony Squats On Her Haunches While Wearing A Nude-Colored Skintight Latex Catsuit

La La Anthony thanked her “sturdy knees” in the caption of her latest Instagram post. In it, she appeared before her 9.7 million fans and followers while rocking a skintight latex catsuit as she squatted on her haunches to pose for the shot.

The sturdy, nude-colored fabric — which was once used in protective clothing like gas masks and waterproof boots, but has recently become a runway staple — was trimmed in gold for the portion devoted to La La’s midsection, giving the appearance of a corset. The sleeveless garment boasted a plunging neckline that caused the Power star’s cleavage to be fully featured.

Because of the way La La was posing, the versatile actress gave viewers a good look at her nether regions, which didn’t seem to phase this free spirit. For the shot, the 38-year-old star crouched down and put her arms on her legs, allowing her dagger style manicure to be admired. She slightly parted her lips as she stared into the camera.

La La’s massive amount of hair was gathered up on top of her head in a style reminiscent of the leading lady from the vintage television show, I Dream of Jeanie — who was, in fact, a genie. Although this leading lady probably can’t pull off any tough magic tricks, she can seduce her audience with what she wears. In fact, La La thrives as she rocks provocative clothing, proven by the leotard and over-the-knee boot ensemble she donned in October.

In today’s social media post, the diva’s face was full of makeup, including darkened and styled brows, long black lashes, black liner on her top and bottom lids, smoky eyes, bronze highlighter and nude lipstick. Her jewelry was hard to miss since she wore gold hoops in her ears that were so big that they grazed the bottom of her neck.

To complete her look, La La’s feet were planted into high-heeled, tan boots. The photo was taken in front of a brown-and-tan striped wall on a marbleized tile floor.

La La’s most recent Instagram post was popular with her followers. She received more than 66,311 likes for the upload and 975 comments from her fans within less than an hour of the post going live.

“You got beauty, brains and now I realized you got bars! Triple Threat,” stated one admirer, who added a flame emoji to the comment.

“You kilt your performance,” remarked a second fan, who added three clapping hands emoji.

“You are so bomb,” said a third follower, who also added a flame emoji to further show how she felt about La La.