Kellyanne Conway Blasts Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 Presidential Campaign Ad

Top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on Face the Nation on Sunday and spoke about Michael Bloomberg‘s just-announced 2020 presidential run, Newsweek reports. In particular, Conway took a shot at Bloomberg’s campaign advertisements and attacked his health care ideas.

“I will say a couple of things about Michael Bloomberg,” Conway said. “His new ad that he’ll put millions behind is all unicorns and rainbows.”

Conway suggested that Bloomberg’s approach to health care is akin to Obamacare.

“Keep your health care if you like to and if you don’t, I’ve got something better for you. Let’s rebuild America,” she said of the plan.

“Number one, we heard that from Obama-Biden and Obama-Biden care passed almost 10 years ago and as we sit here today, over 28 million Americans have no health insurance of any kind.”

Bloomberg’s campaign website claims that he wants every American to have access to affordable health care, proposing an expansion of Obamacare and Medicare and suggesting such expansions are the best path to universal coverage.

Conway also addressed Bloomberg’s campaign phrase, which promises to “rebuild America.” According to Conway, the United States already has a builder in the form of Donald Trump. She went on to praise Bloomberg’s time as mayor of New York City and suggested that he should return to such a position.

As a child and a Boy Scout, I was taught to believe in the promise and potential of America, and I have never been more worried about its future than I am today. pic.twitter.com/cCCUnNmCMw — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) November 24, 2019

Bloomberg officially announced his candidacy for U.S. president on Sunday after dropping hints at a run and submitting paperwork that laid the foundation for entering the 2020 primary. His official campaign website takes aim at Trump, who he suggests is an “existential threat” to the country due to his “reckless” and “unethical” actions.

“If he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage. The stakes could not be higher. We must win this election. And we must begin rebuilding America,” Bloomberg said on his campaign website.

The 77-year-old businessman — who has an estimated net worth of $58 billion — previously vowed not to accept campaign donations and used the move to suggest he cannot be “bought.”

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Bloomberg plans to funnel the majority of his $150 million in campaign funds into internet ads attacking Trump. The rest of the money is expected to be split between a voter registration campaign to push minority voters to the polls and an initial round of television ads.

As for additional funds, Bloomberg may spend more than the $150 million, as he is reported to be focused on doing “whatever it takes” to take out Trump.