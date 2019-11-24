Haley Kalil Rocks Tiny Yellow Bikini Top On Instagram

Haley Kalil shared a brand new Instagram update today, as she rocked a tiny yellow bikini. The top was especially small with a bandeau-style cut, as her underboob could be seen. Her bottoms were high-waisted and rested at the bottom of her belly button. The stunner’s accessories were as equally eye-catching as they were elaborate. She wore a thick choker-style necklace, with leather and stone accents. There was another necklace with geometric charms, which cascaded down her cleavage. The necklace, which had a large gold pendant, extended to her midriff. This then spread into two directions to rest on her hips. The pendant had a turquoise stone in the center, and a geometric diamond piece on the bottom.

The Sports Illustrated model was seen posing with the blue ocean visible behind her. The sky also appeared to be cloudy that day, so it was hard to see the horizon. Haley posed with her arms in the air, as she rested her right arm on her head. She looked straight at the camera with a sultry look on her face, her lips slightly parted. Her hair, which she wore in a left part, blew across her face thanks to the wind.

Her makeup was hard to see, although it looked like she sported dark eyeshadow and pink lipstick. The update also seemed like a page out of an upcoming magazine.

Haley referred to the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition family in the captions, which also seemed to confirm that the image was for the publication. The model previously opened up about her experience working with SI, where she went into detail about what makes them different.

“I never truly understood the power of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit until I spend two years of my life seeing the passion, dedication, and diligence of the team firsthand. They not only create beautiful, bold images — something SI Swimsuit is most known for, but they also use the platform to start conversations about diversity, body positivity, and the multidimensionality of the modern-day woman,” she explained in an article.

In addition, the model recently shared another bikini pic. This time, she was seen in a dark string swimsuit with a thong-cut bottom. She was seen posing by a palm tree, and later captured in mid-air as she seemingly ran around. The first photo was of her standing still, as she popped her left knee forward. The second photo showed her from behind, as she was captured mid-air at a tropical resort.