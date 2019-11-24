Lauren Alaina Forges Ahead To The ‘DWTS’ Finale Despite Not Securing Any Perfect Scores This Season

Lauren Alaina is one of four celebrity finalists on this season’s Dancing with the Stars. The spirited beauty showed up on Instagram on Sunday to show off her sizzle as well as her sass. In the alluring image, she stood on a rooftop just after a rainfall while wearing a stunning ball gown paired with dirty sneakers to talk about her lack of perfect scores during her time on DWTS, and how she may have made up for that by “wearing TENnis shoes” with her fancy dress.

The good sport and highly spirited competitor appeared to be ready to dance on Monday’s DWTS finale. In fact, Lauren — who has been supported by her fellow American Idol alum, Carrie Underwood, as she made it from one week to another — does not seem to be worried about the competition. She and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, will take on three other couples, including Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, and Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, on November 25.

Before that happens, multi-talented Lauren appears to be having fun, at least if her latest social media upload is any indication. She rocked a jazz pose as she pointed at her sneakers while her face belied a devilish expression. She held her mouth wide open and she stuck out on leg which was slightly bent to mimic her feelings about how she has been scoring on DWTS. In the process, her toned thigh was featured.

The long-sleeved dress Lauren wore for the shot was see-through, silver, and very sparkly. A deep V neckline exposed some of the star’s cleavage while the diaphanous aspect of the gown allowed onlookers to take in a hint of the rest of the celebrated singer’s fit body.

She wore a face full of makeup — including darkened brows, black lashes, black mascara, and a natural lip — while her blond locks were parted in the middle. Her long hair, which featured loose curls, fell onto her shoulders and down the front of her dress.

Four hours after going live on her Instagram, the post has earned 57,067 likes and more than 450 comments from among her 832,000-plus followers.

“Go girlie love you very proud of you,” said one fan, who added three clapping emoji and two star emoji to her comment.

“You most definitely deserve ALL FREAKING 10’s. voting for you & i can’t wait to see you dance you beautiful human,” remarked a second follower, who added two heart-face emoji.

“Kick some butt!!!!!!” said a third admirer, who was talking about Lauren’s upcoming turn on the dance floor for the finale of DWTS Season 28.