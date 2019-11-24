Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In Neon Pink Cut-Out Dress

Nicole Scherzinger stunned today in a hot pink dress on Instagram. She was seen wearing the ensemble inside a dressing room and against a blank wall, as she revealed the cut-outs and flowing skirt. The dress featured a long sleeve cropped top, which included major cut-outs that left her midriff bare. On the other hand, the skirt portion cascaded to the ground with an asymmetrical hem. In another photo, a secondary, more flowing layer can be seen on top, which added volume to the look, as Nicole played with the piece to create movement.

The first and third photos were from the dressing room, as she smiled with her lips closed. She wore a bright red lipstick, which popped against her tan skin and matched the outfit. She also sported heavy eyeliner on her lower lids. Plus, the Masked Singer judge wore silver eyeshadow on her inner lids. Her long lashes were dark with mascara Her silver earrings peeked through, while her hair framed her face.

Nicole opted to wear her hair down in a middle part, as she wore the rest of it in dramatic curls. She brushed her locks in front of her right shoulder, while the rest cascaded down her back. Behind her were a clothing rack and a covered window. The third photo of the set, which was taken in the same spot, offered another look at the dress. This time, the photo was cropped below her hips. This meant that her cut-outs were on full display, which included a low dip on her front left hip.

The second photo of the set showed the bombshell from head-to-toe, as she posed in front of a blank wall. She glanced at the camera with a serious look on her face, as she showed off the dress. She popped her right foot out and sported gold heels.

Fans left a wide range of compliments for Nicole in the comments section.

“If there was ever heaven on earth, you are it!” raved a follower.

“Would it be inappropriate to say, quite possibly the most beautiful human ever made. #GreatestofAllTime,” wrote an admirer.

“Pink on pink look goooooodd,” expressed a fan.

“Wow you are on fire seriously hot….” said a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, yesterday, Nicole shared yet another photo of herself in a revealing dress. Except this time, it was a strapless, black sequin number. It hugged all of her curves tightly, as it shone in the light. Her backdrop was also eye-catching, featuring large white, silver, and gold balls that were stuck to the wall. She glanced over her left shoulder with a smile. The second photo of the set was a closer-up look at her makeup and hair.