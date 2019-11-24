Tammy Hembrow Strikes A Sexy Pose In A Wet Bikini

Tammy Hembrow shared a brand new bikini pic with her Instagram fans today, and it’s sure to drive people wild. She lay on her stomach at the beach, as she appeared drenched from the waves. When the photo was taken, however, the tide was out. She arched her back to accentuate her derriere, all while extending her left arm in front of her. Tammy propped herself up with her right elbow and gave a sultry look with her lips parted. Her tanned body was on full display, as well as her curves. Some of her tattoos were also showing, including one on her hip and one on her lower back.

The bikini top appeared to be a white crop top. But since she was drenched, it was also see-through. Her pink thong bikini bottoms also popped against her tan. Behind her was an idyllic ocean scene, with blue waters and a boat visible right behind the stunner. The sky looked gray and cloudy.

Meanwhile, the stunner seemed to glow in the lighting. Her face makeup likely contributed to this look, as she wore shimmery bronzer on her cheekbones. Although only her profile could be seen, it was possible to note that Tammy opted for dark mascara and dark pink eyeshadow. She placed her right hand by her mouth, which she opened slightly in a coy way. She also wore small drop earrings. The model wore her hair down and in front of her right shoulder, which looked gelled back or wet. The locks seemed to fall onto the sandy beach.

The stunner’s flirty photo and caption seems to have stirred up her fans, who are leaving tons of nice compliments in the comments section.

“Almost beached the boat just to get a closer look,” wrote a fan.

“That’s one lucky seagull bra,” joked a follower.

The seagulls were hard to see in the photo, but they were along the right side of the shoreline.

“Hot mermaid,” gushed an admirer.

“That arch tho,” said a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the Instagram sensation shared another update last month that showed her rocking a swimsuit. Except this time, it was very strappy and barely-there. The one-piece featured criss-cross straps on the sides of her hips and her back. There was seemingly no fabric, just straps. Tammy posed while facing her back to the camera, and looked over her right shoulder with a coy expression on her face. The photo was taken on a sunny day with mostly blue skies.