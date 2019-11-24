Camila Cabello Lounges In A Grassy Spot Surrounded By Flowers As She Prepares For The AMAs 2019

On November 24, Camila Cabello turned up on Instagram on an important day for the “Senorita” singer. Not only was she set to perform on the American Music Awards (AMAs) that Sunday night, but her “Living Proof” video was also set to drop at 5 p.m. ET on the same evening.

As she waited to go on, Camila was probably on edge about her upcoming live performance given that she was extremely nervous earlier this fall when she sang on Saturday Night Live. However, perhaps that experience — which went off without a hitch — taught the talented crooner that she can and will shine in just about any high-pressure circumstances.

The former Fifth Harmony group member looked exotic as she posed for her most recent social media post. She was lying on a grassy spot with mostly orange and yellow flowers strewn around and on top of her. In fact, the photograph seemed to indicate that all Camila was wearing for the shoot were those pretty flowers. Her feet were definitely bare, with one poking out of the pile of flowers that almost took on the look of fall leaves.

In the shot, Camila’s messy dark hair fell across the ground as well as on her tanned arms and her bare shoulders, as she peered at the camera with a seductive gaze. She rested her head on one arm while the other arm reached out to a patch of blue flowers.

Her gorgeous makeup look included darkened brows that had been groomed and shaped, black lashes, black mascara, smoky shadow, pink lips, and subtle contouring.

Camila gave Alan Ferguson credit for her photo, which emitted a peaceful, carefree attitude from the celebrated singer.

Camila’s post earned her more than 698,000 likes from among her 43.6 million fans and followers, while a huge amount of support came from over 6,300 commenters within an hour of the Instagram photo being uploaded. Some fans elected to bestow emoji of all different kinds, including double pink hearts, red heart faces, clapping hands, star-eyed faces, and flames.

Loading...

Still others used their words to talk about Camila’s most recent social media post as well as her upcoming AMAs performance and “Living Proof” video.

“The prettiest flower of them all,” said one admirer.

“What did we do to deserve you?” asked another fan.

“YAAAAAS QUEEN! I can’t wait,” stated a third follower, who added a crying face emoji and a red heart emoji to show how excited he was about getting to experience Camila’s newest efforts.