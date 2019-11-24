Olivia Culpo Flashes Braless Cleavage In Plunging Leather Jacket For Sultry Instagram Update

Sports Illustrated babe Olivia Culpo thrilled her Instagram following with a cleavage-baring update on Sunday. Fresh from her Caribbean getaway in St. Barths, the gorgeous supermodel appeared before the camera rocking a stylish outfit that showed plenty of skin. Olivia looked effortlessly chic in a 90s’ style leather jacket, which sported an elegant brown color that beautifully complemented her newly acquired tan. In a bid to add more spice to the already steamy look, she wore absolutely nothing underneath the stylish item, going braless for a set of beauty shots that sent fans into a frenzy.

Olivia teamed up the look with an elegant glam and a trendy hairstyle. In keeping with the color theme of her eye-popping outfit, the Rhode Island native sported a sultry brown smokey eye makeup. The light-toned shimmering eyeshadow and dark mascara made her deep brown eyes really pop, and did a fantastic job at highlighting her natural beauty. Olivia also wore a matte pink lipstick that accentuated her luscious lips, making them appear even fuller. Her makeup was complete with a touch of blush and luminizer, which made her flawless complexion look like porcelain. Her famously thick eyebrows were contoured to perfection, further emphasizing her gorgeous features. As far as hairstyle goes, the 2012 Miss Universe Winner showed off her shiny chocolate-colored tresses coiffed in loose waves, which were styled with a mid-part and framed her face as they fell over her shoulders.

Olivia showcased the stunning look in a pair of close-up photos that saw her shooting a smoldering look at the camera. Her plump lips were slightly parted in a provocative way, in a manner meant to show off her makeup. While the original intent behind the shots was to display her glam and hairstyle — as Olivia noted in the caption — the sizzling post left fans speechless not only due to her stunning beauty, but also on account of her skin-baring attire.

The braless supermodel exposed quite a bit of her shapely bust in the stylish leather jacket. She teased both her perky chest and washboard abs in the dangerously low-cut item — and left her ample decolletage unadorned, with only the v-neck of her outfit guiding the gaze down her chest. Olivia only accessorized with an understated pair of small hoop earrings. The only other embellishments were the chic notched lapels of her jacket and a cute breast pocket.

The Maxim Hot 100 cover girl tagged both her hairstylist and makeup artist in the caption. She added three heart emoji, suggesting that she was loving the look.

Fans were equally enchanted by the glamorous get-up. The double Instagram update garnered over 25,000 likes in the first 20 minutes of being live — and went on to amass more than 60,000 likes in the space of one hour, in addition to 260 comments.

“Smokey eyes are appropriate considering your [sic] a smokeshow!!” wrote one person, followed by a fire emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Ok you’re perfect,” declared a second fan.

“There is no point in scrolling anymore!” quipped a third Instagrammer, ending their post with a fire emoji.

“Gorgeous! We are twinning with the haircut!” read a fourth message, trailed by a heart emoji.

A full-body shot of the sexy look was shared earlier this week by Olivia’s makeup artist, Liz Castellanos. The photo revealed that the Sports Illustrated hottie teamed up the brown leather jacket with matching skinny leather pants. Photographed in Hollywood, the 27-year-old stunner wore the plunging jacket completely unbuttoned, flashing her braless cleavage in the daring attire. She also carried a beige purse to complete her leather look.

A sexy clip of Olivia rocking the steamy look was also posted to Instagram by her hairstylist. The video showed Maxim‘s hottest woman coquettishly playing with her hair and blowing a kiss at the camera, followed by a beaming smile.