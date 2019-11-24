Kara Del Toro Unties Her Thong Bikini By Palm Trees On Instagram

Kara Del Toro brought summer vibes to her Instagram feed, as she shared a couple of new bikini photos that are likely to catch her fans’ attention. The bikini featured a flounced top and bottoms with a high cut in the back which left much of her booty exposed. The design was intricate, featuring pops of white, but the details were hard to see from far away.

The stunner was seen posing with her back angled towards the camera, as she popped her left foot while placing her right hand onto the palm tree beside her. She looked over her left shoulder with a flirty expression on her face. Kara wore her hair down in soft curls, which she pulled behind her shoulders. She also accessorized with a straw hat, which seemingly completed her tropical look.

The flounced top offered a playful touch, as it featured rippled fabric throughout. The top also had flounced sleeves. The second photo of the set showed off the top the best, as she stood facing the camera. It had a very low scoop-neck, which left lots of her cleavage on display. She glanced down to her left hip, as she was seen tying or untying her string bikini straps. This photo was also more zoomed in than the first, as her dark lipstick could be seen. However, her face was in the shade, thanks to the brim of her hat.

Behind her was a tropical backdrop, with palm trees scattered throughout the beach. Further behind that was a hut surrounded by smaller, leafy plants in brown pots. The hut had a dark base with a straw ceiling. Beyond that was more greenery. It appeared to be a partly cloudy day with hints of sunlight and blue sky peeking through.

Fans left tons of compliments in the comments section.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous,” wrote an admirer.

“A beautiful mermaid from the sea,” gushed a follower.

“Watch out for coconuts!” exclaimed an Instagram user.

“Quite simply gorgeous,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the stunner shared another bikini pic last month that showed her rocking a small, white swimsuit that popped against her tanned body. She shifted her weight onto her right hips in the shot. She also leaned down slightly and placed her left hand on her thighs. Kara also wore a white shirt, which fell down her shoulders. She smiled widely while holding a drink and looking into the distance. Her hair was down, and featured highlights.